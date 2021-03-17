A clash between unlikely allies Turkey and Russia is inevitable

Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan eat ice cream at the MAKS 2019 air show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia on August 27, 2019 (Reuters)

Having fought at least 12 times over the centuries, Turkey and Russia are unlikely allies. In 2015, when Turkey shot down a Russian warplane, any deal between the two seemed even more unlikely. And the shooting of Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov in Ankara a year later was a cause of war if there ever was one. Surprisingly, however, the reality from this low point in relations between countries is that they have come closer. As Russian President Vladimir Putin attempts to drive a wedge between Turkey and its NATO allies, it remains to be seen how this relationship between historical adversaries continues.

As a landmass of 17 million square kilometers to the north, Russia is an immutable reality for Turkey. For the Kremlin, the aspirations of 80 million Muslims to once again extend their mandate beyond their borders pose a threat to Russia’s traditional sphere of influence. It is in the Caucasus that the ambitions of these two regional mastodons have always and will continue to rub against each other cheek by jowl. Where Turkey sees Georgia as a potential NATO ally, Russia has long seen the Caucasus only as a host of client states that it keeps on a leash. It is not since the beginning of the 20th century that Turkey has considered taking up arms against Russia to reconnect with its Turkish brothers in the east. The events of the last year, however, have shown his willingness to engage in a conflict that has in fact brought the two sides closer together.

For decades, the conflict over the Azerbaijani province of Nagorno-Karabakh remained in a state of stagnation, Baku lacking the will to act independently without aggravating Russia, which at the same time supported its Armenian rival to the end. However, Turkey’s intervention in 2020, rather than thwarting the situation, actually led to a peace treaty and territorial realignment.

Putin summed up his tolerance for Turkey’s military adventures when he said in November: Today they (France and Germany) jointly carry out their defense and security functions of the ‘NATO as they see fit. Why can’t we (Russia and Turkey) do the same? This statement highlights exactly why this marriage of convenience is so important to the Kremlin: In an increasingly multipolar world, it is only by exploring relationships with other powers that Russia is able to project itself. Some kind of alliance with Turkey not only limits the possibilities for other powers to get involved in Russia’s sphere of influence, but also has the added value of undermining NATO.

While the fighter jet crisis was a turning point in the way Turkey treated Russia, it also highlighted how Syria would act as a model for how the two could work together at the expense of each other. powers. By providing an all-important lifeline to support the Assad regime, Russia acted against international opinion, while expanding its presence in a part of the world that in many ways was of exclusive concern. American. And by giving Turkey the opportunity to get its Kurdish enemies across the border, the Kremlin has been able to show itself as a practical ally.

Where Ankaras’ relations with Washington are governed by personality, elections, institutions, and public opinion, his ties to Russia are entirely personal. It was Putin who reportedly warned Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the 2016 coup attempt and he was also the one who congratulated the Turkish president on his survival. The two have had the most regular face-to-face meetings of any world leader since.

Despite doing whatever was necessary to align with European economies for six decades, Turkey’s chances of joining the EU are now lower than ever. However, instead of integrating with China’s Belt and Road Initiative and simultaneously re-energizing ties with the Turkish peoples of Central Asia, Russia is now of growing importance to Turkey. This trend was dramatically evidenced by the decision to purchase the Russian S-400 air defense system. Not only did this prevent Turkey from buying American fifth-generation fighter jets, but more importantly, it was the first time since Bolshevik Russia supported the modern Turkish state against Greece in the 1920s that Ankara was so boldly out of the Western orbit in favor of Russia. Faced with growing security challenges, Europe can hardly afford to lose NATO’s second largest army, while Turkey would also do well to recall Putin’s opportunism, Russia will only work with Turkey if his interests are served.

Ankara would do well to recall Putin’s opportunism. Russia will only work with Turkey as long as its interests are served. Zaid M. Belbagi

Despite Russia’s ability to maintain a relationship that is not based on rules, it does not provide the economic appeal of Western trade revenues that Turkey cannot afford to lose. Although Turkey and Russia have sought common ground where possible, Ankara will be reluctant to face further international sanctions given the current gravity of its economic problems. Both parties now know that the other has the power and, most importantly, the audacity to implement the decisions they come to. Before long, a clash is inevitable. Leaders on both sides need only look at history to determine where this may be happening: around the Black Sea, in the Caucasus or in Central Asia, where Turkish policies increasingly threaten Russia.

Zaid M. Belbagi is a political commentator and advisor to private clients between London and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Twitter: @Moulay_Zaid

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by the editors in this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News