Biden says Putin is a killer and will pay to try to help Trump win election





This combination of images created on March 17, 2021 shows US President Joe Biden (left) during his remarks on the implementation of the US bailout in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC on March 15, 2021, and Russian President Vladimir Putin during his working visit to Ivanovo, a city 300 km from Moscow, on March 6, 2020.

Eric Baradat | AFP | Getty Images

President Joe Biden has said he believes Russian leader Vladimir Putin to be a soulless killer and vowed that Putin will “soon pay the price” for interfering in the 2020 US election and trying to increase the odds re-election of then President Donald Trump.

Biden said he warned Putin last month, in his first appeal to the Russian president after taking office, that he would retaliate if the interference was confirmed.

“The conversation has started,” I said, I know you and you know me. If I see this has happened, then be prepared, “” Biden told ABC News in an interview that aired Wednesday on “Good Morning America.”

The interview was conducted on Tuesday, the same day the U.S. National Intelligence Council released a report finding that Putin authorized intelligence services to promote disinformation during the 2020 election cycle on Biden through the media. Americans and people close to Trump.

“He will pay a price,” Biden said of Putin.

When asked for this award, Biden replied, “Well, you’ll see soon.”

Earlier this month, the Biden administration imposed a series of sanctions on top Russian officials, including Putin’s deputy chiefs of staff, for the poisoning and subsequent imprisonment of Alexey Navalny, a leader of the opposition to Putin.

Although Navalny survived his poisoning, a large number of Putin’s critics were killed or died suspiciously.

When asked if Biden believed Putin was a killer, the president replied, “Yes.”

Biden also confirmed earlier reports that he personally told Putin in 2011, when he was US Vice President, that Putin did not have “a soul.”

“I wasn’t a wise guy, I was alone with him in his office,” Biden said. “This is how it happened. It was when the president [George W.] Bush said I looked into his eyes and saw his soul. “

“I said I was looking you in the eye and I don’t think you have a soul. And he looked back and said, ‘We understand each other,'” Biden recalls.

Biden’s strong words about his Russian counterpart stand in stark contrast to Trump, who for years in office refused to criticize Putin for his interference in the 2016 election, or even to admit that it happened, as he did. ‘have revealed repeated investigations.

In 2017, when Fox News host Bill O’Reilly called Putin a “killer,” Trump suggested that the conduct of the United States was just as bad as that of the Russian president.

“There are a lot of killers, we have a lot of killers,” Trump said.

“Do you think our country is so innocent?” Trump asked O’Reilly.

