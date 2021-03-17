Mitt Romney says Congress is too old to plan for China’s power struggle

Senator Mitt Romney did not appear optimistic Wednesday about the prospect of a long tooth or an aging Congress coming up with a plan to match China’s rising power around the world.

The Utah Republican said in a Senate hearing that China clearly has an extraordinarily comprehensive strategy to dominate its region and ultimately the world economically and militarily.

It is impossible for a group of men and women in Congress to come up with a strategy to deal with it. We are dramatically outclassed on the world stage. Were not equipped as a bunch of people who take a bit of a long time to come up with something so complete that would positively push back and assert our leadership in the world, Romney said.

And so I wonder, what are we doing?

Romneys’ remarks came during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing titled Promoting an Effective U.S. Policy for Strategic Competition with China in the 21st Century.

Last week, the first-term senator and seven GOP colleagues reintroduced the Strengthening Trade, Regional Alliances, Technology, and Economic and Geopolitical Initiatives Act Regarding China to advance a comprehensive U.S. competition strategy with China.

Romney said the United States must take decisive action now to deal with growing aggression from China, including working with allies to deter the Chinese Communist Party from its predatory policies and demanding that China respect the standards and rules that other nations follow.

On Monday, Romney called for an economic and diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, while allowing American athletes to compete.

Demonstrate our repudiation of China’s abuses in a way that will harm the Chinese Communist Party rather than our American athletes: reduce China’s revenue, stop their propaganda, and expose their abuses, he said in an op-ed. published in New York. Times.

During the hearing, Romney asked a panel of Chinese experts how the United States should go about developing a comprehensive approach, including where and how much money to invest to counter China.

Because at this point we’re very responsive and frankly for the last decade or so we’ve been losing pretty badly, he said.

Elizabeth Economy, senior researcher at the Hoover Institute at Stanford University, said the United States must have its own vision for its place in the world and work with its allies to make it a reality.

Otherwise, we just end up responding to a thousand different initiatives that China is putting forward, she said. Really, it should be about what the United States wants this world to look like in 2050 and how are we going to get there.

Tom Shugart, deputy senior researcher at the Center for New American Security, said it had to be a team effort between like-minded democracies that are going to have to come together more and more to counter Chinese military might.

From a military standpoint, China is not yet really trying all that hard, he said, adding that its military spending is less than 2% of gross domestic product. They aren’t quite sweating yet.

Romney said he was struck by the massive investments China is making in the world, including propaganda, sending students around the world, and lending to Latin America, Africa and the Middle East.

How do they finance all of this? How do they afford it? Where does the money come from? He asked. Because they were providing nowhere near the type of investment in the world that they are and, yet, were the biggest economy.

Economy said much of the Chinas Belt and Road initiative, a massive infrastructure project that would stretch from East Asia to Europe, is funded by loans.

China, she said, lends money to foreign countries which often use Chinese construction companies and equipment.

It’s a big cycle of Chinese money going through and back to China, Economy said. They are able to do it because they have such a cheap labor force, they under-submit and they subsidize.

China has made this a priority and the United States has not, she said.

I think what he’s basically talking about is (Chinese President) Xi Jinpings’ belief that this kind of awareness is going to pay off in the long run, Economy said.