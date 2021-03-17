Is it the goal of Jokowi’s political opponents to elevate the speech from a presidential post to 3 terms?

Bisnis.com, LEBAK – Political observer from the Setia Budhi Rangkasbitung College of Social and Political Sciences (STISIP) Haris Hijrah Wicaksana said the group did not like President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is now spreading the story of the three-term presidential term.

“In fact, it does not allow a presidential post of three terms, because the statutory rule for the presidency is five years, and the next paragraph has only two terms,” said an observer who is also president of STISIP Setia. Budhi Rangkasbitung Haris Hijrah Wicaksana, in Lebak, Wednesday (17 / 3/2021).

Until the law is amended and amended, the presidency will only last two terms, but if Jokowi runs for vice president in the 2024 election, there will be no problem.

However, he said, it was impossible for Jokowi to run for vice president with political ethics and statesmen.

The narrative speech of the three-term presidential office was raised by groups of political opponents who disliked Jokowi’s leadership.

So far, neither across political parties nor factions of the RPD RI, have any discussed the speech of a three-term presidential term.

According to him, the process of transforming the presidential mandate into three mandates is certainly quite long and must amend the 1945 Constitution proposed by the high institution of the State, namely the MPR, and the conditions of submission are at least two-thirds of 750 MPR. Members of the RI.

After that, he said, they formed a small committee, a special committee (special committee) until the plenary session. Therefore, in order to amend the 1945 Constitution, there is obviously no pressing and pressing issue related to the three-term presidential office.

Higher state institutions would also reject a three-term president, as he spawned a power regime to come back in line with the New Order era.

“I think the process of proposing a president for three terms is quite long until 2025 and has the potential to be fragmented,” he said.

According to him, President Jokowi has mentioned and openly asserted that the presidential office will last only two terms. Therefore, according to Setia Budhi, the speech that spreads the narrative of the three-term president is aimed at reversing and disrupting President Jokowi’s focus on policy implementation.

In fact, currently in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, President Jokowi’s acceleration must be appreciated in the spirit of vaccination, and the public is welcoming him positively.

Until now, he said, the handling of Covid-19 in Indonesia was considered quite good and successful compared to other countries around the world.

In addition, cases of the spread of the Corona virus are now decreasing, so people want the 5.5% economic growth target to be met in 2021.

The performance of the Jokowi administration was considered successful in achieving the construction of toll roads, airlines, reservoirs and other infrastructure.

“Jokowi’s success was propagated by the unhealthy accounts of his political opponents who wanted to overthrow him,” said the Untirta Serang speaker.

