Is it the goal of Jokowi’s political opponents to elevate the speech from a presidential post to 3 terms?

Bisnis.com, LEBAK – Political observer from the Setia Budhi Rangkasbitung College of Social and Political Sciences (STISIP) Haris Hijrah Wicaksana said the group did not like President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is now spreading the story of the three-term presidential term.
“In fact, it does not allow a presidential post of three terms, because the statutory rule for the presidency is five years, and the next paragraph has only two terms,” said an observer who is also president of STISIP Setia. Budhi Rangkasbitung Haris Hijrah Wicaksana, in Lebak, Wednesday (17 / 3/2021).
Until the law is amended and amended, the presidency will only last two terms, but if Jokowi runs for vice president in the 2024 election, there will be no problem.
However, he said, it was impossible for Jokowi to run for vice president with political ethics and statesmen.
The narrative speech of the three-term presidential office was raised by groups of political opponents who disliked Jokowi’s leadership.
So far, neither across political parties nor factions of the RPD RI, have any discussed the speech of a three-term presidential term.
According to him, the process of transforming the presidential mandate into three mandates is certainly quite long and must amend the 1945 Constitution proposed by the high institution of the State, namely the MPR, and the conditions of submission are at least two-thirds of 750 MPR. Members of the RI.
After that, he said, they formed a small committee, a special committee (special committee) until the plenary session. Therefore, in order to amend the 1945 Constitution, there is obviously no pressing and pressing issue related to the three-term presidential office.
Higher state institutions would also reject a three-term president, as he spawned a power regime to come back in line with the New Order era.
“I think the process of proposing a president for three terms is quite long until 2025 and has the potential to be fragmented,” he said.
According to him, President Jokowi has mentioned and openly asserted that the presidential office will last only two terms. Therefore, according to Setia Budhi, the speech that spreads the narrative of the three-term president is aimed at reversing and disrupting President Jokowi’s focus on policy implementation.
In fact, currently in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, President Jokowi’s acceleration must be appreciated in the spirit of vaccination, and the public is welcoming him positively.
Until now, he said, the handling of Covid-19 in Indonesia was considered quite good and successful compared to other countries around the world.
In addition, cases of the spread of the Corona virus are now decreasing, so people want the 5.5% economic growth target to be met in 2021.
The performance of the Jokowi administration was considered successful in achieving the construction of toll roads, airlines, reservoirs and other infrastructure.
“Jokowi’s success was propagated by the unhealthy accounts of his political opponents who wanted to overthrow him,” said the Untirta Serang speaker.
Watch the featured video below:
Discover other news on the subject of this article, here:
Bisnis Indonesia and 3 media raised funds to help medical staff and residents affected by the corona virus, which is channeled through the Indonesian Food Barn Foundation (BNI Account: 200-5202-055). Come on, help donate now! Click here for more details.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos