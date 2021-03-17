George Osborne hails Boris Johnson for avoiding ‘cold war’ with China





Former British Chancellor George Osborne praised Boris Johnson for trying to build a positive relationship with China and avoid a “cold war” with world power. On Tuesday, Johnson said China posed a “great challenge” for an “open society like Britain’s”, but also stressed its desire to build a “stronger and more positive economic relationship” with the country. Johnson added that it was imperative for China to work with the UK on other areas of mutual interest, such as climate change, biodiversity and pandemic preparedness. In recent months, the UK has strongly criticized China’s actions in Hong Kong and the alleged treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang and has also banned the use of Huawei technology in its 5G network for national security reasons. READ MORE Secrets of the ‘world’s first computer’ revealed Refugees on life in Germany Why was AstraZeneca’s move suspended? British defense review explained Former British Chancellor George Osborne, left, pictured with Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2015. / AP Former British Chancellor George Osborne, left, pictured with Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2015. / AP Despite these areas of conflict, Osborne, who sought to build bridges with China during his time as Chancellor and spoke of a “golden era” in UK-China relations, said that Johnson was right to pursue an open and honest dialogue, rather than adopting hostile tactics. this could risk a more serious conflict in the future. Speaking to the House of Lords’ Committee on International Relations and Defense on Wednesday, he said: “China is changing, becoming more assertive, but the question of how you deal there has not changed.” Here are the key points of Osborne: Johnson avoids a ‘cold war’ “China is the biggest economy, a sixth of the world’s population is there, it’s not going anywhere, so what do you do with its boom? This question hovered over the world in 2013 and it does today. I think China is changing and becoming Boris Johnson is to be commended for not waging a new cold war and wants to take the opportunity to engage in trade while acknowledging its problems, but does not seek to face China. “ Osborne and Johnson pictured during a visit to China in 2013, where they spoke about their desire to make it easier for Chinese travelers to obtain UK visas. / AP Osborne and Johnson pictured during a visit to China in 2013, where they spoke about their desire to make it easier for Chinese travelers to obtain UK visas. / AP Chinese investment in the UK economy “Chinese investments in northern towns have been very successful. I don’t think it has compromised our national security, far from it by increasing economic strength and growth outside of the south-east of England, it makes you a more robust country. challenges that need to be overcome, for example, market access equivalent to China and so there is even more reason to engage with China. “ The world needs China’s influence “We must treat China as it is today. It is authoritarian, powerful and we must co-opt it into a world order. Without its participation the world does not work the IMF, the UN, the World Organization health, China needs to be part of all these organizations. We need a comprehensive and coordinated approach to a lot of things, the pandemic being one of them. If you engage with China, you have an influence on things like Xinjiang. China will care more about the views of the countries it has dealings with and that is the approach this government is pursuing. “ China has yet to respond to Osborne’s comments, but earlier this week a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the UK released a statement after UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab reiterated his concerns about China’s involvement in Hong Kong. The statement said, “China strongly opposes any outside interference. Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China. How to design and improve its electoral system is purely China’s internal affair and does not tolerate any outside interference.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos