Key role of Sidhu in Punjab? Meeting with CM Amarinder sparks buzz | India News





NEW DELHI: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu met over tea on Wednesday, discussing the possible reinstatement of MP Amritsar East in the state cabinet. The ex-cricketer, who resigned from the Punjab cabinet in 2019 after being stripped of a key portfolio, had met the chief minister at his farm in Mohali. The nearly 40-minute meeting discussed the possible return of the cricketer-turned-politician to cabinet, but an official word is expected on the matter, the PTI news agency reported.

Chief Minister @capt_amarinder Singh today met his senior party colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu in Chandigarh. https://t.co/kyr7Ch68l7

– Punjab Congress (@INCPunjab) 1615985435000 Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, who accompanied the MP to the CM farm, said there was no evil between the two leaders as they were hugging at the meeting. It was the second meeting between the two leaders after WC’s attempt to break the ice in November last year. The central leadership of Congress has been trying to rehabilitate Sidhu since his resignation, party leaders say. Congress is now considering appointing sulky Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab’s deputy chief minister, an option the party says may appease the unstable leader and settle things in state unity before the elections to the Assembly. It is learned that Sidhu as CM vice chairman to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is a combination that the party leadership is actively considering as they consider options in Punjab. The tension between Amarinder Singh and Sidhu came to light in May 2019 when the CM criticized him for the “mismanagement” of the local government department, claiming that it had resulted in the “poor performance” of Congress in the areas urban in Lok Sabha polls. Sidhu was then stripped of the local government and tourism and culture portfolios by the chief minister and assigned the new and renewable energy portfolio. Shortly after the reshuffle, he had gone into secrecy. Singh and Sidhu also disagreed over the latter’s controversial visit to Pakistan for Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony where he hugged the army chief leading to huge controversy at home. The rift widened further during the general election when Sidhu and his wife accused Amarinder of participating in refusing to give him a ticket from Chandigarh or Amritsar. (With PTI inputs)





