Cate Blanchett is Donald Trump’s sister during James Gray’s Armageddon era





James Gray says Blanchett will only shoot for three days on his new star-studded film “Armageddon Time”.

Cate Blanchett often catches the attention of awards voters when she digs her teeth into real characters. She won the BAFTA, Screen Actors Guild Award and the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress with her performance as Katharine Hepburn in “The Aviator,” and was recently nominated for Emmys and Golden Globes. for her work as Phyllis Schlafly. in “Mrs. America ”(she will also compete for a SAG Award next month). It turns out that Blanchett is preparing to play another real character in his upcoming movie, James Gray’s “Armageddon Time”. The filmmaker told Screen Daily that Blanchett starred in the film as Donald Trump’s sister.

“Cate Blanchett will play Donald Trump’s sister, which is the strangest line I’ve ever said,” Gray said. “She’s only been there three days, she’s doing me a favor.” She has a very long speech to deliver, she is a real thief of the stage. I tried to recreate the real speech as best I could remember.

“Armageddon Time” is an autobiographical drama inspired by Gray’s coming of age while attending Kew-Forest School in Queens, New York. Donald Trump is a real-life alumnus of the school, and the sister of the former US president visited the school when Gray was a student to deliver a speech to the student body. Opposite Blanchett in the film, a set of stars include Robert De Niro, Oscar Isaac, Donald Sutherland and Anne Hathaway.

Last year, news broke that Focus Features had embarked on “Armageddon Time” as a distributor in a deal worth $ 15 million. The film is Gray’s sequel to “Ad Astra,” but he’s been working on the script for years. The project was first announced in 2019, before the release of “Ad Astra”.

“It’s very just a kind of memory about my twelfth birthday and the fall of 1980 in New York City about my best friend and my relationship with him and when I went from public school to private school,” he said. Gray told Collider last year about the project. “And how my relationship with him was destroyed in the process. So it’s a family affair, but in a way, it’s kind of a love story between me and my good friend, whom I never saw again after changing schools. And the idea is to make a film about how class and racism divides us, because he was black, my friend.

Production on “Armageddon Time” is scheduled to begin in the fall, Gray told Screen Daily. Visit the Screen Daily website to learn more about Gray.

