Observer: FABA’s removal from B3 waste list closes the gap for mafia practices

TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially revoked fly ash and bottom ash (FABA) from the hazardous and toxic waste (B3) list on February 2, 2021.

Public policy expert Agus Pambagio felt this decision was right because FABA has many advantages and can therefore be used as a new technology.

“Previously there was a lot of FABA and it was difficult to control for it to be included in the B3 waste category. But as the technology develops, it turns out that FABA can be reprocessed into something useful, ”Agus said in the Trijaya controversy on Tuesday (3/16/2021).

Agus added, removing FABA from the B3 waste list may also reduce the space for the mafia that plays in waste management, so it has the potential to undermine the management of the steam plant ( PLTU).

“The waste management sites are entirely located on the island of Java. If the PLTU is in Papua or Sulawesi, it has to be transported to Java at a high cost, ”Agus said.

However, with the new government policy, the management of FABA can now be easier as it no longer requires an Amdal document.

“PLTUs should always look for new vacant lots for waste so it doesn’t get piled up. Meanwhile, to manage FABA requires the creation of an Environmental Impact Analysis Document (AMDAL) costing up to 400 million, this is where the mafia of practices emerge, ”said Agus .

Meanwhile, the head of the LIPI Metallurgy and Materials Research Center, Prof. Nurul Taufiqurochman said that in general, the composition of FABA is the same as that of clay.

It contains a lot of silica. Where silica in Japan is a secondary fertilizer used for rice, oil palm etc.

“Silica is 35% to 60% even in content, eh. This is good, that is why it is used for sanitizing vegetable fertilizers, etc. The second is alumina and the next is magnesium, which is good for plants. Yes, magnesium, then calcium, which is a little more iron, yes, the iron oxide in our soil is iron oxide. And the smaller ones are even phosphorus, potassium and sodium, which are good for plants, ”he said.

Surabaya Januarti Jaya Ekaputri, University and FABA researcher at Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology (ITS), said eliminating FABA from B3 was a gift to the nation of Indonesia, something that should have been done decades ago. .

Januarty said those who are happy with this regulation are the ones who really take a stand that non-toxic materials are not toxic. Hazardous materials, he said, are not necessarily toxic.

“This is the biggest prize for Indonesia. I see it from the perspective of this nation and this country, in terms of infrastructure. On the infrastructure side of massive road construction, if that (FABA) can be used, how big would Indonesia be, ”explained Januarty who mapped fly ash across Indonesia, under the coordination of PLN, so that he knows the nature and characteristics of FABA and its toxicity test.

The holder of a doctorate in civil engineering said that FABA can also be used as a cement reducer.

“Fly ash can replace cement with a maximum of 50 percent, it is enough to control the abilities and characters of each. We have to think about the environment, that there are other alternatives, a lime substitute as a 100 percent cement material. This can be used as an anti-combustible material, so the buildings are not flammable, and anti-corrosion. which will lead to new innovations, such as breakwaters. FABA is in operation. many as a protector of the coastline in Indonesia, ”he said.