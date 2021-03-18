Itanagar: PM Modi calls CM meeting ahead of Covid-19 resurgence across country





ITANAGAR- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein (on behalf of Chief Minister) attended virtual meeting of Chief Ministers of all states and Union Territories called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in view of resurgence of Covid-19 across the country through a video conference today. The meeting was also attended by Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, Union Minister of Health Dr Harsh Vardhan as well as Chief Ministers, Lt Governors of UTs, Ministers of Health and Rajesh Bushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. While warning the state government to be vigilant and take all precautionary measures, the Prime Minister called for effective implementation of the Test, Track, Treat and Vaccinate strategy to deal with the recurrence of the disease. virus in some states of the country. He called for dramatically increasing testing in all districts, especially through RT-PCR testing with a minimum coverage of 70%. He also urged to ensure the location and isolation of all close contacts and to have them tested within 72 hours. He also called on state governments to identify clusters and focus on monitoring and rigorous implementation of the containment zone approach and undertake priority vaccination of identified groups in districts reporting more cases. high. He also called for ensuring strict compliance with Covid protocols such as wearing a mask, physical distance and maintaining personal and societal hygiene. He further said to continue to be more vigilant and to monitor at the highest level all potential events where crowds gather and to provide clinical management in districts reporting higher deaths. The Prime Minister also urged to increase vaccination coverage of eligible citizens and to minimize vaccine wastage. The COVID-19 status in Arunachal Pradesh as of March 16 is 16,841 cases with a remarkable recovery of 99.65% although 56 (0.33%) have died from COVID-19 infection. To date, only 2 active cases are kept in isolation. So far, 410,138 samples have been tested, showing a positivity rate of 4.1%, which is above the recommended level of <2%. It is observed that the test by RT-PCR only 9.6% which is well below recommended below 70% by the GoI. This is a concern and the government will help revamp RT-PCR and TrueNat testing to ensure proper testing and follow-up of cases. In Arunachal, the State covered 14,360 (60%) health workers during the 1st phase and 1197 (5%) during the current phase II (as of March 15, 2021), field workers from 11,038 (24%) to 22,222 beneficiaries (49%) in 15 days of phase II. 2,265 beneficiaries aged 45 to 59 with comorbidity and 5,697 beneficiaries aged over 60 vaccinated with the 1st dose. The vaccine wastage rate in the state is 7.21 in the 1st phase and there is no private hospital operating as a COVID vaccination center (CVC) due to the lack of a cold chain, which is very vital to ensure the safety of the vaccine. Among others, Rajeev Verma, Chief Secretary of I / c, Sonam Chombey, Commissioner to Chief Minister, Mitali Namchoom, Secy Link. Health & FW, CR Khampa, MD-NHM, Dr Dimong Padung, NO-NHM cum State Immunization Officer and Dr L. Jampa, State Surveillance Officer also participated in the VC with DCM.







