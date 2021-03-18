WE NEED TO MOVE BEYOND DONALD TRUMP: The Ripon Society





by ADAM KINZINGER

It was a moment of reflection to vote for impeachment, knowing that I would face criticism from my family, friends and those in my own party. As I walked to take this vote, to the United States Capitol, a symbol of our democracy, I thought about the violent insurgency we have witnessed as Americans and the angry rhetoric that has brought it about. inspired. My vote was easy, not something I took lightly, but a vote I took with confidence. It was a turning point for me as a Republican, as a congressman, and as an American. It is a day that I will never forget.

The question now is: where do we go from here? Are we continuing on the path of anger, vitriol and hatred? Do we continue to pledge allegiance to one man and cancel anyone who doesn’t quite agree? Or do we need to step back, take a look at this inflection point and decide that we need to change course? I chose Hope and Optimism, a future first mission that celebrates who we are as conservative Americans and sees the endless possibilities we have if we recognize our failures and swear to do better. We are the party of ideas and the party of opportunities.

Throughout my time in Congress, I have sought to do the right thing for the good of the people I represent and for the country as a whole. As a longtime conservative, I voted for President Trump because I wanted to continue to build on the political achievements brought by Congressional Republicans working with his administration. But I was also consistent in denouncing the use of Twitter by former presidents and explaining how his rhetoric on social media and elsewhere had been inflammatory and damaging, not to mention that he was unworthy of the highest office. from the country.

We are in uncharted waters, facing a difficult time that we have not known in modern history. I know I have lost supporters because of my impeachment vote and the positions I have taken, and I may even lose my position as representative for Illinois’ 16th district in the next election. But the damage done to our democracy and the values ​​we hold dear is simply unacceptable. And the losses I personally face are pale compared to what is at stake: the soul of our nation.

To put it bluntly, we need to go beyond Donald Trump.

Over the past couple of months, I have thought a lot about the next steps and what will be the future of the Republican Party and what the future of our government institution will look like. I have reflected on what this moment in time will teach future generations. And I looked at different options to hold those who fueled the flames of the insurgency accountable so that it doesn’t happen again.

As far as the public service is concerned, we have a responsibility to the people who gave us their vote and to the position we occupy. Every elected official takes an oath to protect and defend the United States Constitution, our founding charter and our policy document. It is our system of government, and we don’t always have to love it, but those who seek to undermine or destroy it must be held accountable now and always.

My impeachment vote was a vote of conscience and a vote to uphold my oath to the best of my ability, without regard for any other cost. For me, the ultimate cost would be to shirk this responsibility and turn my back on the nation that I risked my life and my body to protect; the people I have sworn to serve with honor and integrity; the values ​​that instilled in me to do the right thing for the good of others.

The numbers in the House and Senate clearly show that cooperation and bipartisanship will be essential to achieve effective legislation in the office of presidents.

History is made at times like these, and each of us has a choice to make to rise to the occasion. I have made my choice and I am at peace with my decision.

We need to remember the principles of our Conservative Party, the values ​​that define us and the common goals we have as a partner in power. The numbers in the House and Senate clearly show that cooperation and bipartisanship will be essential to achieve effective legislation in the office of presidents. I am ready to work with my colleagues on issues that are deeply important to my constituents, such as our nuclear energy sector, our agriculture and our commerce, and the manufacturing of products here in the United States. I firmly believe that we can do something big about infrastructure, and I hope President Biden stays true to his promise of unity by involving Republicans in these political discussions. There are areas where we can and must work together.

Moving forward means we have to accept the reality, be honest with ourselves and our constituents, and recognize the issues. This moment in time is an opportunity to turn the tide of personality politics and the use of fear to fuel the political world with a more optimistic, principled approach that puts the country’s interests first. plan. This is the path I am working towards, and I hope my fellow Republicans will join me.

Adam Kinzinger represents Illinois’ 16th District in the United States House of Representatives.

