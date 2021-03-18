ByteDance moves to chips will find support in China’s tech independence drive

Photographer: Jason Lee / AFP / Getty Photographer: Jason Lee / AFP / Getty

The push by ByteDance Ltd. in semiconductors is both unnecessary and very logical. Perhaps more importantly, the movement will likely have supporters at the highest levels in Beijing.

China’s leading provider of short videos and news curation is currently recruiting software and hardware engineers in the semiconductor industry, Bloomberg News’ Zheping Huang written, citing job ads. The company has confirmed that it is looking for staff for a possible move to the field. ByteDance products include TikTok, Douyin, and Toutiao – all internet platforms delivered through apps and web browsers. It doesn’t make hardware, so there’s no need to have its own chips.

Still, Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google are examples of internet companies that have looked at semiconductors just for their server farms, as massive data centers are also huge users of it. computer processors. With core licensed technology developed by UK semiconductor design company Arm Ltd., it’s fairly easy to get started and get started in designing your own chips. Because Arm provides the framework, well-trained engineers only need to adapt the recipe to their own needs.

Since the back-end work done by Amazon, Google, and ByteDance is quite repetitive – e-commerce transactions, search results, content suggestions – it is possible to evolve from generalized processors to more application-specific components. Taken to the extreme, you can get a type of chip that is literally called an application specific integrated circuit, or ASIC.

Chinese companies Bitmain Technologies Ltd. and Canaan Inc. are prime examples of this transition from using standard components to designing the chips themselves. Initially, Bitcoin mining – the brute-force solving of a mathematical equation – was done using standard central processing units. Then it migrated to graphics processors because these chips are masters in parallel computing – a boon to Nvidia Inc., which designs chips used to improve graphics in computers and gaming machines. Finally, some smart cookies decided that a specialized chip was the most efficient approach, and now we have Bitmain’s Antminer offer.

ByteDance is most likely keen to take the plunge to develop machine learning chips that drive its recommendation algorithm. The competitive advantage of the Beijing-based company is its mastery in suggesting the right content that will keep consumers coming back and staying longer. This is not a trivial breakthrough, and one where rivals would like to gain ground.

In truth, however, custom silicon isn’t really necessary. Current processors are already doing a good job. Making your own chip design takes time and money. Ultimately, you still have to find someone to craft it.

This is where Beijing would be very happy to see the most valuable startup in the world. – worth approximately $ 140 billion according to CB Insights – create demand for the country’s nascent chip manufacturing sector. Despite two decades of testing, China still trails Taiwan, South Korea, and the United States in semiconductor manufacturing. Its tech titans, such as Huawei Technologies Co., have proven they can design cutting-edge components, but no one in the country has demonstrated the skill to manufacture them on a large scale.

Despite all the talk that China is a major buyer of chips, its design houses are not as much of an industry driver as people imagine. The nation mainly buys components which are both developed and made abroad. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., for example, received just $ 7.9 billion in orders from China last year, less than a third of its sales to US customers.

It’s hard for Chinese custom chip makers to justify building a $ 3 billion state-of-the-art factory with a market of such limited scale. Of course, local players like Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. have already made progress, but its turnover last year was only $ 3.9 billion, a level that simply cannot support the development and ongoing investments.

Small player China is not yet a market for chip design big enough to justify its own high-tech manufacturing industry, TSMC earnings show Source: Bloomberg



Major tech players – including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. – being called to account because of their size, ByteDance itself has trained in the Beijing-Washington tensions by then President Donald Trump, the company would do well to show its loyalty.

President Xi Jinping wants the country to be technology independent, with semiconductors at the heart of this strategy. To get there, it will need more patriotic local businesses to enter the design business in order to stimulate demand and move manufacturers forward.

Lucky for him, ByteDance is answering the call. Expect more to follow.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners.