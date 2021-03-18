“ With the discussions on the electronic voting system, a new way of stealing the elections ”





PML-N mainstay and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at a press conference alongside Ahsan Iqbal and Marryum Aurangzeb on March 17, 2021. YouTubePML-N Shahid Khaqan Abbasi accuses the government of trying to find means of stealing elections with an electronic voting system. Asks where someone will go “if someone takes away the machines or makes the data disappear”. Strongly criticizes Prime Minister Imran Khan writing a letter to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, and mocks the speaker for having “kept silent” on issues for which he is responsible.

PML-N mainstay and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Wednesday that the government, speaking of an electronic voting system, “is devising a new way to steal elections.”

“If someone removes the machines or makes the data disappear, where will we go?” he asked, during a press conference alongside party colleagues Ahsan Iqbal and Marryum Aurangzeb.

He said the people who devise these methods are “those who are themselves involved in the theft of elections and who themselves came to power after the most controversial elections in Pakistan’s history.”

Abbasi said it was akin to a wolf tending to sheep.

“And so this wolf says that the electoral system must be handed over to them because they bring reforms and an interparliamentary committee must be formed,” he continued.

“ Catch first whoever kidnapped presidents and installed cameras ”

Abbasi also sharply criticized a letter written by Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, in which he insisted on the formation of the parliamentary committee.

In the letter, the Prime Minister regretted how, in the recent senatorial elections, corrupt practices were allowed and money was thrown away.

Read more: In letter to NA speaker, Prime Minister Imran Khan calls for formation of committee for electoral reforms

Abbasi, referring to the letter, said that a prime minister “who does not know the decorum of parliament and also does not attend its sessions has written to the president”.

He called the letter “two ignorant men writing to each other” when what to focus on has long been ignored.

The former prime minister said a month had passed but no action had been taken against the kidnapping of 20 presidents in the NA-75 election in Daska.

“And these members of the House are writing saying that the electoral system has been destroyed. The system has always been in place. You have to catch the one who destroyed it.

“You have to catch whoever kidnapped the president of Daska and whoever stole the votes. You have to catch those who installed cameras in the Senate. You have to catch those who appointed the president of the largest electoral institution in the Senate, “Abbasi said.

He added that the president “did not see instructions that the vote stamp can be put anywhere in the candidate’s ballot box and has made Senate polls controversial.”

“And now they’re talking about electronic voting machines.”

“ The speaker remains silent ”

In other reviews, Abbasi said all of these reforms are being sought from a parliament “which is barely functional and has no respect for parliamentary rules.”

“If the speaker knew the parliamentary rules, [he would not have been a silent spectator] when the Prime Minister took the names of five opposition leaders and denigrated them. They were defamed and accused but the speaker remained silent, “said the former prime minister.

“Who then should join this speaker’s parliamentary committee? And how can they [conscionably] to go? He asked.

He regretted that the speaker “did not” do what the role asked of him.

“If the speaker has courage, he must erase these remarks from the speech of the Prime Minister. It is his authority and his responsibility. That is to say if he has the slightest respect for the rules and the slightest courage If he wishes to remain unperturbed and unashamed and continue his job, then he can continue, ”Abbasi said.

Speaking more about the parliament and the debates taking place there, he said that “we have not talked about the people, inflation, sugar, wheat, electricity bills”, adding that it is a forum where “raising your voice to speak on behalf of the people is prevented”.

“The speaker stops you,” he said, adding: “The speaker is supposed to be non-partisan and deserves the respect of the opposition.”

He added that the speaker “is the one who does not let the Leader of the Opposition speak either and who does not see the first row of empty benches”.

“The Leader of the Opposition is in jail and has no record against him, just like the leader of the parliamentary party. But the speaker remains silent. The guardian of the Chamber remains silent.

“It is the misfortune of the House. Who will trust such a speaker? In the premises of the assembly, a mob attacks six members but the speaker remains silent,” Abbasi continued.

Read more: the supporters of the PTI, the leaders of the PML-N come to blows; shoe thrown at Ahsan Iqbal

The PML-N leader said that the same day, an hour later, the “House leader makes a speech taking the names of the opposition leaders with nothing but offensive words against them.” .

“Even he did not have the courtesy to label the incident as bogus,” he added.

“This is parliament. There are committees available here. The speaker should have called a committee session at that time. It was under his nose that the attack took place,” Abbasi said.

The former prime minister claimed that the president also blocked the media from visiting the lodges of Parliament where opposition MPs and senators live.

PDM came to “ correct these wrongs ”

Speaking of the Pakistani democratic movement, Abbasi said the opposition 10-party alliance “has succeeded in righting these wrongs within the system.”

“We have even stopped asking for production orders (from jailed leaders so that they can participate in sessions of parliament), although it is the president’s responsibility to ensure that this is so,” he said. Abbasi said.

The PML-N leader said that the president, in effect, “denied the people their right to their representatives to come to parliament and speak on their behalf.”

He said that although at yesterday’s meeting the PDM could not agree, “it is united and its success comes from the fact that even closed-door talks are there before people today.” hui “.

Read more: PDM postpones long march as PPP seeks time to respond to resignations

“The PDM is therefore determined to continue moving forward to bring the rule of law and the Constitution back to Pakistan with a new government,” he concluded by declaring.

