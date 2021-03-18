Boris Johnson says there is no current plan for MPs to vote on devastating funding cuts

Why the citizens of the world should care

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed in the British parliament that his government plans to move forward with its 4.5 billion cuts to the foreign aid budget, but does not intend to bring a vote in parliament at this time .

This potentially means that MPs across the House of Commons and their peers in the House of Lords will not be able to review, change or reject the policy as long as it moves forward despite levels of government. aid spending protected by UK law.

UK Aid is a budget administered by the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) to fund development projects that reduce extreme poverty in low- and middle-income countries.

So far, emerging details of the cuts have included the announcement that the UK is cutting humanitarian aid by more than half to Yemen, a country on the brink of the most devastating famine the world has seen in decades. after years of civil war.

Maintain the aid budget at 0.7% of the country’s gross national income (GNI) is enshrined in UK law and would need a vote in the House of Commons to be repealed or permanently amended.

Following Johnsons’ clarification on March 16 that there would be no vote on reducing aid to 0.5% of GNI, the Guardian asked if the decision was a clear commitment that the reduction would be temporary.

Johnsons spokesperson said the government still intends to present to MPs how spending will be reviewed, the Guardian reported. Let us study this carefully, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs will explain to the House how we intend to proceed in due course, they said.

In an exchange in Parliament, Andrew Mitchell, Conservative MP and former Secretary for International Development, warnedTuesday, that the government risked establishing an illegal budget, which went against our clear commitment by the Conservative Party.

Is it [Johnson] Are you not worried that our position as G7 chairman will be undermined by the fact that Britain is the only G7 country to cut its development budget in violation of our overt commitment from the Conservative Party? he mentionned.

Dominic Raab, the foreign minister, previously told MPs that a new law would be needed to make the reduction legal on an ongoing basis.

He mentionned: We have followed our advice on this very carefully, and it is very clear that if we cannot see a return to 0.7% in the foreseeable and immediate future and we cannot plan for that, then the law will oblige us. to modify it. “

Now, faced with the possibility of not receiving the required number of votes from Conversation MPs to push through such a change in Parliament, it has been reported that the government has considered making the cut only during of this year, and to return to 0.7% of the Budget at the GNI level in 2022, a report Daily mail claims.

What are the cuts in British aid?

When Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced cuts to British aid in his budget last November, the government argued that the change was needed due to the impact of COVID-19 on the economy. they have also saidthe unusual circumstances of the global pandemic mean they can.

However, NGOs, multi-party MPs and former prime ministers Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Tony Blair and Theresa May have all argued that the choice to drastically reduce this support to poorer countries during the COVID-19 pandemic will have serious consequences. dire consequences for the resumption of a global pandemic and beyond.

Brown wrote in the Guardian in February that Sunak was paying the COVID-19 bills on the backs of the poor.

Brown added, using calculations from the Center for Global Development, that the cuts mean 100,000 children’s lives will be lost due to breaks in health and immunization programs, and 4.5 million fewer children. will receive an education.

Meanwhile, May, write in the Daily Mail, accused the government of abandoning British moral leadership by cutting aid during a crisis.

Although the main statistic is an overall reduction of around 30%, the amounts will vary between different projects and commitments.

Information from leaked documents released by openDemocracy on March 5 showed much tougher cuts in aid are planned for some of the world’s poorest regions, including those experiencing conflict.

They include a 93% reduction in the Sahel, the northern region of Africa that encompasses 10 countries, including Senegal, Mali and Sudan, and reductions for countries in which the UK has recently had military involvement. , like 67% of the funding going to Syria and 63%. from Libya.

Dominic Raab, the UK Foreign Secretary, has previously said Britain should be a "force for good in the world". But these aid cuts do the exact opposite.