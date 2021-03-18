Explanator: What is the “micro-containment zone”? Why does PM Modi advocate this model to fight COVID-19?





Containment zone vs micro-containment zone | Photo credit: PTI Highlights PM Modi to CM: We have to be proactive. Whenever necessary, micro-containment zones should be declared without hesitation. What is the difference between the containment zone and the micro-containment zone? The municipal corporations of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad declared 1,016 micro-containment zones within their boundaries until March 15. On Wednesday, March 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level virtual meeting with chief ministers and high-load state health ministers to review the COVID-19 situation. While addressing the nation, the PM advised states to increase the use of RT-PCR tests for the detection of Covid-19 when cases increase. The prime minister called for more testing in small towns and warned of the disease spreading in villages. 70 districts in 16 states have seen a 150% increase in COVID-19 cases in the past 15 days, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Wednesday. Addressing a routine briefing, Bhushan said 60% of active cases in the country were in Maharashtra. Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi expressed his views on the worrying covid-19 situation, saying: “Most of the countries affected by COVID around the world have had to deal with multiple waves of Corona. In our country, too, the cases suddenly began to increase. in some states … CMs have also expressed concern … The test positivity rate in Maharashtra & MP is very high and the number of cases is also increasing. “ “We have to be proactive. Wherever necessary, micro-containment zones should be declared without hesitation,” PM Modi advised. Why is PM Modi advocating this model to fight the surge in coronavirus cases? What is a micro-containment zone? To do this, you must first know what a containment zone is and how the micro-containment zone is different from the containment zone. Containment area: In the current pandemic, all interventions are aimed primarily at reducing people-to-people contact, and therefore breaking the chain of transmission where possible.

Last year (2020), as the coronavirus pandemic was in its infancy, the entire country was locked down. All economic activity – with the exception of essential commodities and services – has been banned. Then, activities resumed slowly as there was a clear demarcation or classification of the red, orange and green districts operated at the state level and between the districts. In the city, town, or municipal or panchayat area, smaller areas have been designated as containment areas.

With containment of the spread of the COVID contagion being the goal, neighborhoods, settlements or housing societies where infected people live are sealed and access is restricted. Restrictions on movement and interaction were most severe in the containment areas. In many towns, the entire demarcated area has been barricaded and entry and exit points closed. Only very basic supplies and services were allowed inside. What is a micro-containment zone? Micro-containment zones are specific areas where a number of Covid-19 cases have been reported in recent times. The idea is to cause as little disruption as possible to normal life and economic activity, while maintaining the focus of action to contain the spread. So local authorities identify those areas – which can be as small as a building – and only isolate that small region from the rest instead of a larger area – thus also not affecting economic activities. The municipal corporations of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad declared 1,016 micro-containment zones within their boundaries until March 15. The parameter they are working on is different for these two civic bodies. For Pune, a building that has 5 or more cases of COVID-19 is declared a micro-containment area. In PCMC, a building with 2 or more crates is a micro-containment zone. Whereas previously buildings were sealed, there is no longer a seal per se, but more emphasis is placed on monitoring residents and limiting patient movement.







