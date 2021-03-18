Trump expected to do at least 12 book interviews in the coming weeks





In the coming weeks, Trump is expected to meet with several reporters who have spent years following his political ambitions or covering his presidency and his quest for re-election. The list includes New York Times Jeremy Peters as well as Maggie Haberman; The Wall Street Journals Michael Bender; Jon Karl, chief correspondent of ABC News in Washington; Fire and Fury: Inside Trump’s White House author Michael Wolff; and Washington Post reporters Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig. Some of the authors are capitalizing on the success of their previous Trump books and the continued interest in his time occupying the White House by writing a sequel.

An aide has warned that the interview list is not set in stone and that Trump could always go back on one of those authors, all of whom will have to venture into his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, for their time with the 45th President. But the former president has already attended some of the interviews.

We’re not discussing the details of the one-on-one book interviews President Trump gives, but it’s safe to say it remains the hottest name in politics and it’s the interview everyone wants, said. Senior Advisor Jason Miller. Followed by nearly three dozen post-presidential books where he will star.

The former president will not be alone in the talks. Two sources close to the planning said that Miller and Trump spokeswoman Margo Martin are expected to monitor the one-on-one talks, which will span the next six weeks. Trump found himself in hot water last year after agreeing to 18 taped interviews with veteran investigative reporter Bob Woodward, whose best-selling book Rage featured a conversation in which the former president admitted to downplaying the new Covid-19 virus so not to. create a panic. The controversy unfolded as the government’s Covid-19 task force struggled to convince the public that the president had responded appropriately to the pandemic.

Getting involved in so many books will probably facilitate a mad race between publishing houses to get the books out to the public. It also suggests that the former president is keen to keep his name in the political conversation with the 2024 elections on the distant horizon. Those who have worked with Trump in the past are hardly surprised.

Donald does not believe in the concept of no comment. He feels like there will always be a side of the audience that sympathizes with him. So it’s no surprise to me that each of these book interviews comes through and thinks it has the power to manipulate the authors and try to influence them, the former senior White House official said. Omarosa Manigault Newman, who wrote the bestseller. Unhinged: An insider account of Trump’s White House, after he was ousted from the West Wing at the end of 2017.

The president, who sat down for book interviews during his time in the White House and wrote half a dozen books with the help of a ghostwriter before, was excited to get involved in books retracing his time in the Oval, according to a person familiar with his thinking on the matter. Trump has challenged many books written about his presidency by outside observers and disgruntled former aides and offered his own scathing criticisms on Twitter.

It’s important for him to control his own narrative and use these mediums to share his thoughts and correct the toll, a former Trump aide said.

Trump can write his own account, according to someone familiar with his thinking, although there are no immediate plans or discussions. In the meantime, there has been no shortage of witnesses from West Wing aides or those in orbit Trump, including former National Security Advisor John Bolton, former FBI Director James Comey, Trump campaign aides David Bossie and Corey Lewandowski, and former press secretaries. Sean Spicer and Sarah Sanders. Some of Trump’s staunchest allies are also working on their own books now that he’s no longer in office, including former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, and her eldest son Donald Trump Jr. wrote two political books while his father was in office. Office.

More than 1,000 titles have been published on Trump since he took office, according to NPD, which tracks book sales.

