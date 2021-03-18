China dominates global wind industry after record installations





Record wind installations in 2020 secured China’s position at the top of the global industry despite declining subsidies from Beijing. The 52 gigawatts of new wind power added last year doubled China’s installed capacity in 2019, according to a report released Thursday by the Global Wind Energy Council, an international trade association based in Belgium. The boom in facilities in China was in part due to the fact that 2020 was the last chance for companies to take advantage of central government subsidies and favorable prices for onshore wind farms. The Chinese wind market has beaten the Council’s forecast by more than 70%, raising wind power in China above the combined total for Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. The surge means East Asia accounted for around three-fifths of global installations, up from around 50% last year. Although China accounts for around 94% of the region’s installations, Australia, Japan, Kazakhstan and Sri Lanka also had record years. India, which has installed the lowest level of wind capacity since 2004 due to regulatory hurdles, is an outlier. North America and Latin America have installed 22 gigawatts, of which nearly 17 are in the United States. Liang Wanliang, Chinese director of GWEC, said Beijing’s political support for renewable energy has led the association to revise forecasts of a significant drop in facilities this year. Instead, he expected only a slight decrease in installations to a level still above 40 gigawatts. Top-down policies requiring the integration of wind and solar power into the power grid, rather than support from subsidies, would likely lead to a greater transition to renewables, Liang said. “It is now the network companies which must find a solution in order to take more renewable energies”, he added. advised Xi Jinping, President of China, told a meeting of senior Communist Party officials on Monday that the economy needed a “new kind of power system focused on new energies,” an announcement interpreted by analysts as a signal of continued and firm support for renewable energies. After subsidies for wind and solar power led to a Rmb250 billion deficit in China’s renewable energy fund by the end of 2019, Beijing pushed for sustainable energy sources to compete on price. costing polluting coal, the country’s main source of energy. Ending dependence on coal remains China’s main obstacle to its goal of peaking carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions by 2060, which has been announced. unexpectedly by Xi last September. The announcement sparked optimism for a breakthrough in global climate negotiations, but international observers are still awaiting details on how Beijing plans to reform its economy to embrace sustainable growth. A much-anticipated five-year economic plan passed by China’s rubber stamp parliament this month has disappointed environmentalists hoping for strict restrictions on coal-fired power. China built three times as many thermal power plants in 2020 than the rest of the world combined. GWEC estimates that China needs to install more than 50 gigawatts of wind capacity per year from 2021 to 2025 and 60 gigawatts from 2026 to meet its goal of net zero for 2060. Climate capital Where climate change meets business, markets and politics. Check Out FT Coverage Here

