Key sectors must be made resilient to disasters: PM Modi

The global community must examine the performance of key sectors such as healthcare and digital infrastructure during the Covid-19 pandemic, and find ways to make them more resilient in the future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. Opening an international conference on disaster-resilient infrastructure, Modi cited the example of a winter storm that destroyed one-third of power generation capacity in the U.S. state of Texas last month, and said that countries that made large investments in infrastructure, such as India, must ensure such investments are not threatened. Systems such as digital infrastructure, shipping lines and aviation networks span the globe, and the effect of a disaster in one part of the world can quickly spread across countries, he said. declared. Cooperation is essential to ensure the resilience of the global system, he added. We need to take stock of the performance of some of the key infrastructure sectors, especially health infrastructure and digital infrastructure, which played a central role during the pandemic. What are the lessons of these sectors? And how can we make them more resilient going forward, Modi said. When a bridge is lost, a telecommunications tower falls, electrical systems fail, or when a school is damaged, the loss is not just direct damage. We should look at losses holistically … If we make our infrastructure resilient, we will reduce direct and indirect losses and protect the livelihoods of millions of people, Modi said at the conference co-hosted by India and the United Kingdom. The Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), co-chaired by India and the UK, must embody the central promise of the Sustainable Development Goals, which means leaving no one behind and pushing the concerns of nations and communities through. the most vulnerable first, Modi said. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who addressed the event virtually, said he and Modi shared a common vision for a sustainable future for the global community, and looked forward to discussing these issues at his next visit to India in April. If our battle against Covid-19 has taught us anything over the past year, it’s that we must be prepared for any challenges ahead, he said. Vaccine Maitri has created goodwill for India: Jaishankar The Vaccine Maitri initiative, which has so far supplied India-made Covid-19 vaccines to 72 countries, has demonstrated the quality of the country’s products and generated great international goodwill, the Foreign Minister said on Wednesday, S Jaishankar. Our reputation as the world’s pharmacy has grown, he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos