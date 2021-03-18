Pakistan calls on India to step forward for regional peace





ISLAMABAD

Pakistan again on Wednesday called on India to take the first step towards peace and resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

Speaking at the opening session of the First Security Dialogue Conference in Islamabad in the Pakistani capital, Prime Minister Imran Khan said his government tried from day one to resolve all outstanding issues. with India, including Kashmir through dialogue, but “New Delhi has done the opposite. direction.”

“We want peace with India, but India must take the first step towards peace because we cannot move forward without it,” noted Khan.

He said: “We hope that the Kashmiris will obtain their right to self-determination which will be granted to them by the UN Security Council,” adding that this will benefit both Pakistan and India.

“When we came to power, we tried to solve all the problems with India through dialogue, because our fundamental problem is Kashmir, and I wanted to solve it as a civilized neighbor, but unfortunately India took measures on August 5 which severed all ties. between countries, ”Khan said.

On August 5, 2019, India relinquished autonomy for the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir after it imposed a military lockdown and cut off all communications with the outside world.

India further divided Jammu and Kashmir into two centrally administered territories.

Pro-freedom leaders in Kashmir have been in disarray since last April, when hundreds of leaders and activists were detained and jailed in India.

Previously, Khan unveiled the policy advice portal – the first of its kind – during the inaugural session of the Islamabad Security Dialogue. The portal was developed by the National Security Division to engage over 100 think tanks and academics in policy making.

Regional peace is essential to improve trade relations

The prime minister said his country wants good relations with all of its neighbors as it exists in the center of the region.

“Economic connectivity and regional ties must be strengthened for the prosperity of the South Asian region,” Khan said.

Khan also praised China for lifting 700 million people out of poverty and said his government was following the Chinese model to eradicate poverty in the country.

Khan added that Pakistan and Uzbekistan are in negotiations to establish rail connectivity between two countries, which will link Islamabad to Central Asia.

He added that without regional peace and improved trade relations with neighboring countries, Pakistan cannot capitalize on its geostrategic situation.

Afghan peace process

Regarding the ongoing Afghan peace process, the prime minister said the challenges were still there, but expressed hope for a “positive outcome”.

He said: “Pakistan has made major contributions to bring peace to Afghanistan with its partners because peace in Afghanistan will change the whole outlook of South Asia and Central Asia.”

“I am very happy that Pakistan has played a very positive role in the Afghan peace process and we are still determined to do all we can to facilitate the dialogue for peace in Afghanistan,” Khan said.

Islamabad Security Dialogue

Pakistani national security adviser Moeed Yusuf, during the presentation of the first such forum in Pakistan, said his country had been “treated unfairly by the western world, creating a negative perception”.

“I would not hide the fact that we have been treated very unfairly over the years, especially by the outside media which portrays Pakistan in a negative light, and this is an area and our responsibility to deal with,” Yusuf said. , who heads the Pakistan Security Division (NSD).

He said the NSD has established an “Expert Council” on national security, diplomacy, climate change and food security to advise the government.

“The purpose of the portal is to bridge the gap between intellectuals and policy makers,” he added.

The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos