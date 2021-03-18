Priti Patel condemns Boris Johnson ‘pat her down’ comment on Peston show





Video report by Juliet Bremner, ITV News correspondent A sexist comment once made by Boris Johnson is “appalling” and “unacceptable”, Minister of the Interior Priti Patel said. Apparently unaware that it was made by the Prime Minister in reference to his former boss, Kimberly Quinn, Patel condemned the comment that the best way to deal with a colleague is to “pat her bottom and fire her.” On Thursday’s episode of ITV’s Peston, she said, “I wouldn’t agree to this at all. It’s fair to say I would say… if that ever happens, it’s just plain unacceptable. “It’s just not respectful, it’s appalling.” When presenter Robert Peston revealed that the words were spoken by Boris Johnson when he stepped down as editor of The Spectator, Patel insisted she didn’t accept the derogatory remarks.“I’m not the type of person, I think it’s pretty well known, to sit down and accept really derogatory and derogatory remarks,” she said. ITV News political editor Robert Peston speaks to News At Ten presenter Tom Bradby “I’ve been subjected to things of this nature myself in the past, and I just don’t think it’s acceptable. I would speak out against it.” Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister stressed the need for a “cultural and social change in attitudes” towards women and girls “during PMQ. Ms Patel also spoke about calls for Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick resign from her force of actions during a vigil in memory of Sarah Everard. When asked if she was consistent with her suggestion, there was no need for the police chief to resign, while also saying she wanted to wait for a report, the Home Secretary said: “I work with the commissioner on all kinds of policing issues, and actually running and jumping to the conclusion that someone should resign as a result of what we saw on Saturday, without seeing the full report, is completely false. “So I think once again that it is wrong to end up in this kind of phase of prejudice before we actually know all the facts.” When asked if she would be willing to work with Sir Keir Starmer and his Labor Party to improve women’s safety, Ms Patel said: “I work with everyone”. She cited her work in the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Victims of Crime and with the Victims Code, she said she had “strong opinions on how we need to do more, need to do better” . The Home Secretary also spoke of being the mother of a 13-year-old son and taught him that he should respect women. She said: “As a mother, I am very attached to this, to the way we raise our children. And one of the basic fundamental principles is mutual respect. regardless of our gender, how we talk. to each other and how we treat girls. “ She added: “It also starts without prejudice. There is too much prejudice, I think it takes place. And also, there is a lot, a lot of debate around sexism, stereotypes, all those types of things.” The Calling Peston podcast brings you up to date with the big political stories:

