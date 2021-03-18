How the BJP uses the gods and icons of marginalized communities in Bengal and beyond to integrate them into Hindutva politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Matua Temple in Orkandi later this month during his trip to Dhaka. He also began his 2019 election campaign in West Bengal by asking for the blessing of Boro Maa, the leader of the Matua sect. The Matua is one of the largest Dalit communities in West Bengal, which emigrated from East Bengal after Partition. Likewise, the party invokes Lord Birsa Munda (Bhagwan Birsa) in the Adivasi belt these days. In Bengal, we see the BJP constantly expanding its political influence by assimilating the left behind and marginalized communities in various ways. These actions indicate that the BJP is attempting to expand its footprint by including new gods and goddesses in its pantheon.

The art of politics is to synthesize opposites. Political agents who have a strong appetite for creatively absorbing contradictory and contested forms of socio-religious political documents are likely to thrive. The BJP has mastered this art to accommodate various competing identities and associated cultural resources under the umbrella of Samagra Hindutva. The appetite for absorption and a flexible narrative help the BJP include various social, cultural and political ingredients in its meta-narrative of Hindutva. It is the result of political work spanning more than seven decades. The party now has a large religious-cultural khazana of material related to Hindu identity, in which the party constantly searches, explores and reinterprets. It is also constantly adding to khazana and expanding its set of narratives. Since the BJP has been doing Hindutva identity politics from the start, it has acquired the pretense of appropriating enormous resources, including icons, deities, myths and symbols related to the great epic narrative (maha- aakhyan) of Hinduism. Additionally, while keeping Lord Ram as a mega religious icon, he engages with new micro-local religious and cultural icons from various smaller and marginalized communities. Traditions large and small are used together to create larger political narratives. The BJP has made the heterogeneity of Hindu culture its strength, the heterogeneity reinterpreted to bring new meanings.

For example, the campaign to interpret the local history of Arunachal Pradesh in Hindu religious terms began in the 1960s. Memories of Bali, Sugriva, Parashuram and Sita are recreated to bring the tribal communities of this region into the fold more off the Hindutva. The location of the Ramayana and Mahabharata icons by connecting them to the local hills and rivers is being tested to promote the memory of the Hindutva. The memory of the Bhakti movement provides the basis for strengthening the Hindutva in Assam. Sabari, a minor character of the Ramayana and a popular deity of some marginalized and nomadic communities of northern India, is invoked to reach them. Atal Nagar, a stronghold in Jaya Pura, near Varanasi, built especially for the Musahar community, now has a temple of Sabari Mata. The Musher consider this temple to be their pride: we did not have a mata sabari temple about 50 km away. Modiji made this temple for us. Recently, Narendra Modi invoked a local deity, Mari Mai, highly revered in central and eastern UP. In the villages, there are Mari Mai (mounds) under the peepal, which are worshiped by rural women.

Clearly, the BJP has taken a step ahead of Ram’s narrative and has added many smaller, local deities and icons to its political-religious pantheon. Hindutva policy seeks to provide religious pride to marginalized communities, an important aspect of their social dignity.

Most of the icons explored by the BSP in the UP in the 1990s to mobilize Dalits and other marginalized communities are being appropriated by the BJP. Kanshi Ram, founder of the BSP, worked there meticulously to form social alliances that helped strengthen the Bahujan movement.

The policy of the BJP is not simply limited to the mobilization of people as person-bodies, crowds or voters. It extends to the mobilization of identity resources based on religion and culture. Without the political capital of identity resources, the power and range of political parties to mobilize and make communities a mass base in the long run will weaken. Losing rights over people’s identity resources, in the long run, will cost a political party its mass base. Conversely, when a party begins to slip, it loses its grip on its capital of icons and community identity symbols that it had gathered during the ascent of political perspectives.

The writer is professor, Govind Ballabh Pant Social Science Institute, Allahabad