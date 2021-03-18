Here’s what Donald Trump is now asking his supporters to do





Speaking on Fox News earlier this week, Trump confirmed he would “recommend” getting the vaccine (viaPolitico). The former commander-in-chief explained, “I would recommend it to a lot of people who don’t want to get it and a lot of them voted for me, frankly. But again we have our freedoms and we have to live by that and I agree with that as well. Trump has acknowledged that in all cases the vaccine works and is safe. His endorsement should target some of the skepticism surrounding the pandemic in general and the vaccine in particular, as those he uses are less likely to be done. vaccinate According to a recent CBS News poll, a shocking third of Republicans are not planning to do so.

Trump had previously taken credit for the accelerated development of the jab while at CPAC he brazenly noted that President Biden getting “his shot” proved “how painless it is.” Trump adviser Jason Miller had previously argued that he did not need to comment further since “31 million people have viewed CPAC’s plea online”, but things seem to have changed, probably in due to the terrifying increase in cases. The revelation that the former first couple had secretly received their blows came as a surprise to some of Trump’s top White House aides. As CNN notes, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were vaccinated live on television, with former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton offering to do the same in order to raise awareness.

