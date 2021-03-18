Five things you need to know to start your day

The Fed is reporting rates close to zero at least until 2023. WHO approves AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine. Chinese wireless communications companies are considered a security risk to the United States. Here’s what people in the markets are talking about today.

The Federal Reserve continues the project interest rates close to zero until at least 2023, despite an improving economic outlook in the United States and growing concerns about inflation in financial markets. Officials see inflation stabilizing after this year’s jump and Powell added that there was no need to respond to the rising yields on US Treasuries. The Fed’s move, which came on a volatile day for investors, masked a growing number of officials who had seen the take-off before that date – although Powell stressed it remained a minority opinion. Yields have rose sharply over the past month as the economic outlook improved thanks to accelerated vaccinations and $ 1.9 trillion in fresh tax assistance.

US stocks have reacted positively to the Fed’s dovish tone and most Asian stocks looked set to rise on Thursday, with futures rising in Japan and Hong Kong, and little change in Australia. The S&P 500 hit a new record high and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also closed at a record high. Yields on shorter-dated Treasuries have moderated from previous highs amid rising expectations of more aggressive rate hike projections. Longer-term yields also fell, with the 10-year falling 169% and the 30-year retreating from its highest levels since 2019. The dollar weakened against most major competitors.

The World Health Organization endorsed AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, saying the vaccine should continue to be given because the benefits outweigh its risks. It is the second health authority to approve the vaccine in as many days, after reports of blood clots in some people who received the vaccine prompted more than a dozen countries in the European Union to suspend vaccinations. The EU is fighting with the UK over vaccine supply, saying it will consider blocking supplies to countries that do not reciprocate or already have high vaccination rates. Meanwhile, Australia and New Zealand are close to reaching a deal travel corridor, and Taiwan will open its borders to tourists from Palau.

The United States Federal Communications Commission has turned to except for more Chinese wireless operators, calling China Unicom and ComNet a security risk controlled by the Beijing government. The move continues a security crackdown that has previously hit Chinese equipment makers Huawei and ZTE. In 2019, the FCC banned China Mobile from entering the U.S. market for national security reasons. You can read more about Xi Jinping’s plan for a Chinese technological revolution here. Meanwhile, the Biden administration has informed some of Huawei’s suppliers of stricter conditions on previously approved export licenses and the Huawei-centric diplomatic row between Canada and China continues, with two Canadians will face Chinese court hearings in the coming days.

India’s ambitions to strengthen its manufacturing influence may not be entirely new, but their latest incarnation – Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Autonomous India” – is showing early signs of success. Amazon.com is planning a manufacturing line in Chennai to produce Fire TV devices and Apple announced this month that it will begin producing iPhone 12 in India for local customers. Modi courts other big foreign names like Tesla and the latest budget offers $ 28 billion in cash incentives to boost manufacturing, which Credit Suisse plans to add 1.7% to gross domestic product by 2027. “The trend of offshoring in India has already started to gain momentum, ”says Tanvee Gupta Jain, a Bombay-based Economist at UBS Securities. “This is an important turning point in India’s manufacturing policy.” Read more here.

When do production bottlenecks turn into a really big problem? In the case of semiconductors – components needed for everything from smartphones to cars – that time arguably came on Wednesday. At what is usually a low-key annual meeting of shareholders, Samsung warned of a “serious” imbalance in the semiconductor industry. We’ve gotten used to car makers complaining about the global chip shortage. These companies are often the last in line for chips (behind “big” customers like smartphone makers) and they also made a serious miscalculation in their supply and demand estimates last year, so it makes sense that they were hit first. But Samsung actually makes chips. It designs and manufactures them for itself as well as for third party customers. The fact that the semiconductor shortage is now hitting a real chipmaker suggests that the tightening of the market could enter a new phase.

