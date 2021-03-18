Fortnite’s last major cutscene was made by the Russo Brothers





The Russo Brothers recently made the “Primal” trailer for Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 6, while lending their talents to future content for the game.

Epic Games marked a major accomplishment for their Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 6 Cinematic Trailer: The Marvel Cinematic Universe Russo Brothers Fame. Yesterday’s big Primal video turned many heads for showing a massive crossover battle that featured everyone from God Of Wars Kratos to Alien’s Xenomorphs and that shouldn’t come as a surprise given the ‘creative spirit behind it.

After starting to lead smaller projects like Owen Wilson’s 2006 vehicle You, Me and Dupree and the pilot episode of Arrested Development, Anthony and Joseph Russo’s fraternal team finally hit it big with Captain America: The Winter Soldier 2014. This led to further success for the Brothers in the MCU, as they would continue to lead its 2016 follow-up, Captain America: Civil War, and both 2018 Avengers: Infinity War and 2019s Avengers: Endgame – which have all praised for juggling multiple heroes from Marvel’s various sub-franchisees while telling compelling stories on their own. More recently, the duo led Cherry last month (who featured yet another Marvel star in the form of Spider-Man: Far From Home Tom Holland as a struggling Army veteran), but that didn’t make them not prevented from showing their talent for a large scale. crossovers in the latest Fortnites cinematic trailer.

In a statement to Variety earlier today, Anthony and Joseph Russo thanked Epic Creative Director Donald Mustard for allowing them to work on the visually impressive trailer for Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 6. Primal, because the directors are huge fans of the game. In turn, Mustard explained that Primal is the most history-driven Fortnite event to date, and as such, Epic wanted a pair of directors. able to tell it in a truly authentic, character-driven way. Mustard felt that the Russos were just the people for the job, and Epic soon hired them to write, script, and direct not only the “Primal” cinematic trailer, but much of the story material as well. to reveal of Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 6. In the meantime, gaming reporter Imran Khan shed light on this development on Twitter, humorously pointing out that the Russos had decided to have the Banana mascot Peely murdered with a Hadouken by Ryu from Street Fighter – just the one of the crazy moments featured in Chapter 2 of Fortnite: Season 6 Trailer.

The full-scale crossover feel of the Fortnites Primal trailer is entirely appropriate, as the popular multiplayer battle royale has seen an insane number of guest characters join its ranks over the past two years – the latest being the Recently leaked Ant-Man. . In fact, several of Marvels’ most famous heroes were introduced to Fortnite last season, although unfortunately none of them appeared in the trailer for Primal directed by Russo Brothers.

However, the sibling duo behind some of the biggest crossover events in movie history were a natural fit for the new Fortnites event, given how closely yesterday’s “Primal” trailer matches up with Avengers: Endgame climactic final battle. In addition to that big moment, the Russo Brothers can now rightly say that they were able to show Terminators Sara Conner taking down Xenomorphs and the tough feline Meowscles trying (and failing) to knock out the Predator thanks to the latest Fortnite event.

