Trump’s taxes in hand, Manhattan DA probe heats up





NEW YORK (AP) With former President Donald Trumps’ tax returns finally in hand, a team of New York prosecutors led by a newly hired former mob-buster sends out new subpoenas and meets face-to-face with key witnesses, scrutinizing the Trumps business practices in granular detail.

Amid the whirlwind of activity, the Manhattan District Attorneys Office is scheduled to meet again on Friday with longtime former personal attorney for Trumps, Michael Cohen, according to a person familiar with the investigation.

This would be the eighth time he would speak with investigators working for District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr., dating Cohens’ time in federal prison for tax evasion and campaign finance violations.

The person with knowledge of the investigation was not permitted to speak publicly about the interview and spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

In a recent interview with Cohen, investigators asked about the Trumps Seven Springs estate as part of an investigation to determine whether the value of the 213-acre Westchester County property had been improperly inflated to reduce its taxes.

Investigators asked Cohen about who was involved in the estate valuation and the benefits of its valuation, including a $ 21 million tax deduction.

Cohen was released at home last year amid coronavirus fears, and his recent meetings were conducted by video conference.

Vances ‘office declined to comment, as did Cohens’ attorney Lanny Davis. A message requesting comment has been sent to the Trump organization.

Vance announced last week that he would step down at the end of the year and not seek re-election, but in a memo to staff he stressed the investigation will not stop.

The work continues, Vance wrote, echoing his brief statement after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last month that he may have Trumps tax records.

Vance recently hired former mafia prosecutor Mark Pomerantz who, as federal prosecutor, oversaw the prosecution of Gambino crime chief John Gotti as special deputy prosecutor to help with the broad investigation into the Trumps finances.

The investigation, according to court documents, includes an examination of whether Trump or his companies lied about the value of assets to obtain favorable loan terms and tax benefits. The district attorney is also reviewing silenced payments made to women on behalf of Trumps.

After a lengthy legal battle, his office is now in possession of eight years of Trumps tax records, including final and drafts of tax returns, source documents with raw financial data, and other financial documents held by his firm. accounting.

Vances’ focus on Seven Springs involves an environmental conservation arrangement that Trump entered into in exchange for a tax deduction in late 2015, following unsuccessful attempts to turn the property into a golf course and luxury homes.

Trump granted an easement to a conservation land trust to preserve 158 acres (60 hectares) and received an income tax deduction of $ 21 million, equal to the value of the land retained, according to records. The amount was based on a professional appraisal that valued the entire Seven Springs property at $ 56.5 million as of December 1, 2015.

This was a much higher amount than the assessment by local government appraisers, who said the entire estate was worth $ 20 million. Trump bought the property, including a Georgian-style mansion once owned by the family of newspaper publisher Katharine Graham, for $ 7.5 million in 1995.

As a sign of growing prosecutors ‘interest in Seven Springs, Vances’ office has sent new subpoenas in recent weeks to local governments in towns where the property spans Bedford, North Castle and New Castle, following a first series of summonses issued in mid-December.

Vances’ office also assigned documents to people who worked on property development projects for Trump, including an engineer who said his duties involved presenting plans to the local planning council.

Engineer Ralph Mastromonaco said on Wednesday he received Vances’ summons in mid-February and promptly handed over requested documents, including records of his work on the property and correspondence with the organization Trump.

Mastromonaco was subpoenaed for similar matters in December 2019 by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is also investigating that Trump and his company improperly inflated the value of his assets in annual financial statements in order to guarantee loans and obtain tax benefits.

I really don’t know absolutely nothing about all this mess, Mastromonaco said on Wednesday.

Vances investigators also peppered Cohen with questions about Allen Weisselberg’s role as CFO of the Trump Organization.

Weisselberg’s lawyer Mary Mulligan declined to comment on Wednesday.

But it has emerged in recent days that her former daughter-in-law Jen Weisselberg is cooperating with the Vances and James investigations, according to her lawyer.

She will continue to cooperate fully with the various law enforcement agencies that are investigating her ex-husband’s family and the very powerful interests they represent, her lawyer, Duncan Levin, said in a statement to the AP. . Jennifer refuses to be silenced any longer by those who conspire to prevent her from sharing what she has learned over the past 25 years.

On Twitter, follow Jim Mustian on twitter.com/jimmustian and Michael Sisak on twitter.com/mikesisak







