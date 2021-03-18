Modis Self-Reliant India attracts Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN)

Photographer: Danish Siddiqui / Reuters Photographer: Danish Siddiqui / Reuters

India’s budget went paperless for the first time this year. That’s because the pandemic has made the traditional practice of locking up dozens of finance ministry staff in a government printing house dangerous to make sure none of the plan’s secrets are spilled. Instead, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the spending plan to Parliament while reading a Samsung tablet, which the media took pains to identify as “Made in India”.

“Our manufacturing companies must become an integral part of global supply chains, possess core skills and advanced technology,” Sitharaman said in his February 1 speech. A $ 28 billion program to persuade foreign manufacturers to locate in India is part of the government’s spending plan for the coming fiscal year, which begins April 1. It offers cash incentives to meet certain sales targets in industries such as automobiles, electronics and pharmaceuticals, aimed at attracting investors from regional rivals such as China and Vietnam, which have high costs. ‘lower operating.

As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Autonomous India” campaign, the program is expected to increase production by $ 520 billion over five years, according to official projections. Credit Suisse plans to add 1.7% to gross domestic product by 2027, while creating 2.8 million jobs.

Manufacturing as a share of India’s GDP By fiscal year *Estimate



It is tempting to see autonomous India as a repackaged version of ambitions repeatedly presented over the past decades. The most recent was Modi’s “Make in India” campaign. Unveiled in 2014, it aimed to increase the contribution of the manufacturing sector to GDP from 15% to 25% over five years. Instead, the share has fallen and is now languishing around 13%.

This time around, there are some early signs of success. Amazon.com Inc. in February announced its intention to set up a manufacturing line in Chennai to produce Fire TV streaming devices in partnership with an Indian subsidiary of the Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn Technology Group. And Apple said this month it would start producing iPhone 12 in India for local customers. “The trend towards offshoring in India has already started to gain momentum,” says Tanvee Gupta Jain, Mumbai-based economist at UBS Securities. “This is an important turning point in India’s manufacturing policy.”

The Modi administration courted other large foreign manufacturers, notably Tesla Inc., which filed documents in January for register a business in India, stoking speculation that it plans to open a production line there. Although the company has not commented on the rumors, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said the government is ready to offer incentives to ensure that Tesla’s electric vehicle manufacturing cost in India is lower than that of China.

Workers at a factory of Rising Stars Mobile India Pvt., A unit of Foxconn Technology, in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, India, in 2019. Photographer: Karen Dias / Bloomberg

At the end of February, Modi’s cabinet approved the allocation of $ 1 billion from the largest package of incentives to a program to expand domestic production of tablets, laptops and computers, which did not keep up with the growing demand. Imports of laptops alone, mostly from China, have climbed 42% in the past five years and are expected to reach nearly $ 5 billion in the current fiscal year, according to a report commissioned by the India Cellular & Electronics Association. Under the new rules, companies will be able to claim cash payments equivalent to 6% of the value of their sales, depending on the increase in domestic production.

The story in India has long been that for every optimistic new entrant, there is a bruised business looking out the door. Harley Davidson Inc. withdrew from India at the end of last year, while Toyota Motor Corp. in September threatened to suspend expansion plans due to high taxes India levies on new vehicle purchases. What drives foreign companies to flee is a combination of entrenched protectionist tendencies, complex regulations and shaky infrastructure. India ranked 63rd out of 190 countries surveyed by the World Bank in its latest To do business report. China came in at No. 31 and South Korea at No. 5. “The real problem in India is the uneasiness in doing business,” said Pranjul Bhandari, chief economist at HSBC Holdings Plc. for India.

Average rate applied Data: World Trade Organization



Around the world, pandemic-induced shortages and supply chain disruptions have brought new urgency to government-led efforts to achieve greater self-sufficiency, whether in ventilators or semi-trailers. conductors. China’s latest five-year plan envisions a sharp increase in investment in areas such as integrated circuits and cleantech, while in the United States, the Biden administration has urged Congress to allocate funds to grants in order to stimulate the construction of new American factories.

India’s efforts to feed domestic supply chains have historically relied heavily on import tariffs, which are consistently the highest of any major Asian economy. By adding investment incentives to its arsenal, the government hopes to persuade more multinationals to open factories in the country. If the policy mix seems incongruous, it is because in today’s India, economic priorities are often at odds with political realities. Modi must boost the manufacturing industry to create the 10 million new jobs per year the country needs to accommodate its growing workforce and to reduce yawning trade deficits, especially with China. But it also has to deal with the small and medium-sized enterprises that make up the base of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, and they have become accustomed to being shielded from foreign competition.

This clash makes it difficult to say whether autonomous India will succeed where initiatives of past years have failed. India is the second most populous country in the world, which should be enough of an incentive for foreign companies. Modi’s sweeteners may force more of them to take the plunge.