Maria Bartiromo confuses Trumps Georgia calls in prime-time interview





Fox News host Maria Bartiromo confused details of two post-election calls former President Donald Trump had with election officials in Georgia, falsely claiming the Washington Post fired its reporting on the Trump appeal with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

The Washington Post published a high-profile correction to a Jan.9 report on another phone call between Trump and another Georgian official, Frances Watson. But the Post did not change its reporting on Trump’s Jan. 2 call with Raffensperger, which was supported by the audio of the call.

While interviewing Trump on March 16, Bartiromo suggested that the facts surrounding Trump’s hour-long call with Raffensperger were also pending. This is not true.

“Let’s talk about the Washington Post and what happened yesterday as the Washington Post was forced to correct what you said to the Georgia secretary of state,” Bartiromo said.

There is no debate about what Trump told Raffensperger on January 2. The full audio of the call confirmed the January 3 report describing it. Along with others online, Trump was recorded pressuring Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse the election as he recycled debunked claims about dead and ineligible voters, mysterious ballots, rigged machines and other allegations of fraud.

“I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than us. Because we won the state,” Trump told Raffensperger, mistakenly insisting he won the swing state.

Bartiromo also said in his interview with Trump that the since corrected report came “just before the Senate race” in Georgia, which shifted control of the chamber to Democrats. This is also wrong. The recently corrected report was released on January 9, days after the January 5 run-off election.

On her March 17 show, Bartiromo said in an interview with Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, that she confused the two calls. “I misspoke last night and said the call in question was a call between President Trump and Georgia’s secretary of state,” Bartiromo said. “No, no, no. It wasn’t. It was President Trump and an election official in Georgia.”

Two officials, two appeals, two reports but one correction

In January, the Washington Post ran two major stories about Trump’s efforts to pressure Georgia election officials to overturn state results. The separate reports focused on two different phone calls involving two different election officials.

The first report, released Jan. 3, detailed Trumps’ call with Raffensperger. The Post released the full audio and transcript of this call. His story of January 3 has never been corrected.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks at a press conference in Atlanta on November 11, 2020 (AP)

The second report, released Jan. 9, said Trump had a similar call in December with Watson, the chief election investigator in Georgia. Quoting an anonymous state official, the Post reported that Trump had told Watson that she would have to “find the fraud” and that this hangar would be a “national hero” if she did.

A recording of this call, first reported on March 11 by the Wall Street Journal, was later found. The audio reveals that Trump did not urge Watson to “find the fraud.”

Instead, the former president is heard telling Watson to uncover the “dishonesty” of signatures on mail-in ballots in Fulton County, Ga., Which covers most of Atlanta. He said in the appeal that “when the right answer comes out, you will be congratulated.”

In her March 17 follow-up, Bartiromo said the “bigger story” was that the Post reported that Trump told Watson to “find the fraud” when, she argued, he “had nothing said at all like this.

The Post has since identified the anonymous source who provided the quotes as Jordan Fuchs, Georgia’s deputy secretary of state. Fuchs told Washington Post media columnist Erik Wemple that she believed the report accurately reflected Watsons’ interpretation of the call.

“The only mistake here was in the direct quotes, and they should have been more of a summary,” Fuchs said in the March 16 column in Wemples. “I think it’s pretty absurd for anyone to suggest that the president didn’t urge the investigator to find the fraud.”

On March 11, the Post added a lengthy correction to its original report on Trump’s call with Watson, acknowledging that he had “misquoted Trump’s comments.”

But in his interview with Trump, Bartiromo muddied the details around this correction, giving the false impression that what we know about Trump’s call with Raffensperger has also been discredited.

“The Washington Post initially charged you with a crime, based on making quotes, and the rest of the media ran with it,” Bartiromo said, before reading the correction of the posts. “I know you made a statement about this story, Mr. President. But tell us what your reaction is, is that the Washington Post must have corrected this false news that it reported that you said the Georgia Secretary of State to find the fraud and find the votes just before the Senate race. “

Responding to Bartiromo, Trump said the Post’s report “likely affected the Senate race” which sent two Democrats to the Senate even though the run-off elections for those seats took place on January 5, days before the Post does publish its report on Trump’s call with Watson. .

Our decision

Bartiromo said the Washington Post was “compelled to correct what (Trump) told Georgia’s secretary of state.”

This is incorrect. The Washington Post published a correction to a separate report detailing the contents of another call Trump had with another Georgian official, Watson. But the paper did not change its reporting on Trump’s Jan. 2 appeal with Raffensperger, the secretary of state.

The report that was corrected came after the second round of the Georgia Senate and therefore had no bearing on the outcome of this election.

We rate Bartiromos’ claim to be False.

UPDATE, March 17, 10:35 p.m.: This fact check has been updated to reflect Bartiromos’ comments of March 17 acknowledging that she confused the two calls. Our rating remains the same.

