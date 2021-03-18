Royal visit to Shanghai marks new chapter

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, King Norodom Sihamoni paid an official visit to the city of Shanghai to strengthen the steadfast friendship between the two nations and continue the legacy of cooperation.

King Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk left the Kingdom on March 1 for a routine medical check-up in Beijing.

The king visited the city of Shanghai on Monday where he granted a royal audience to Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang and Mayor Gong Zheng.

On Tuesday morning, he also visited the site of the First National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in Shanghai, saying it was an important part of his visit to the city.

The king was accompanied by Royal Palace Minister Kong Sam Ol, Cambodian Ambassador to China Khek Cai Mealy Sysoda and other senior Cambodian officials, according to a report by Kampuchea National Television (TVK).

According to a post on the Royal of Cambodia’s Facebook page, during the meeting, Li welcomed the kings’ visit to Shanghai and highlighted the city’s economic and social development.

The friendship between China and Cambodia has a long history. The two peoples have forged a deep friendship and in recent years exchanges between the two sides have deepened further, demonstrating the steadfast relationship between the two nations, Li told the Shanghai Daily.

Li also said that he hopes that through the visit of the kings, the friendship between the two countries will expand to a new level.

In response, the king recognized the prosperous development of Shanghai. He said he also sincerely hopes that China achieves new and greater development under the leadership of President Xi Jinping.

The king said he would join President Xi Jinping in inheriting this precious legacy and continuing the deep ties between the older rulers of the two countries and marking a new chapter in Cambodia-China friendly cooperation, the king said citing the king.

In addition, on Tuesday morning, the king also visited Nanhu Lake in Jiaxing City and Nanhu Revolutionary Memorial in Eastern Zhejiang Province where he received a warm welcome from Yuan Jiajun, secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of PCC.

The king said he was happy to visit Zhejiang province again and praised its rapid economic and social development. He expressed strong hope that under President Xi’s leadership, China will see new and better developments.

I hope that through this visit, we will inherit and continue the traditional friendship between the two peoples, promote the strengthening of exchanges and cooperation between Cambodia and China, and improve the well-being of the peoples of the two countries. , said the king.

Kin Phea, director general of the Institute of International Relations at the Royal Academy of Cambodia, said yesterday that the kings’ visit will further strengthen the generally friendly and increasingly close relations between the two nations.

He said the healthy relations between the two countries rested on four pillars: politics, economy, culture and personal relations with the royal family.

Politically, Cambodia is one of China’s oldest and closest allies, and China needs Cambodia politically and strategically, he said.

Economically, China is Cambodia’s largest foreign investor, a major donor and an increasingly important trading partner, Phea said.

Culturally, Chinese values ​​are deeply embedded in many aspects of Cambodian society, he added. And personally, the Chinese leaders of different generations have been very close to our King Norodom Sihanouk and cultivated a deep friendship with him, and they have maintained this deep friendship with the current King and Prime Minister of Cambodia.

Phea said King Sihamoni carried on the legacy of traditional relations with China from late Father King Norodom Sihanouk, and China was his most visited country.