Politics
Boris Johnson is ‘deeply sorry’ for loss of lives in past year due to COVID-19
After Boris Johnson was faced with calls from a Labor MP to apologize for the impact of the coronavirus a year later, the British Prime Minister said he was deeply sorry for the loss of life from the virus. According to CambridgeshireLive, speaking on Prime Ministers’ Questions, Labors Richard Burgon had said that a year after the COVID-19 outbreak, it is clear that the Prime Minister has hesitated and delayed with deadly consequences. He added that with the hopefully worst behind it is not time for them to raise their hands and make it clear that these deaths are upon him and for that he apologizes.
Responding to Burgon, Johnson said he takes full responsibility for everything the government has done. He added that he mourns the loss of every coronavirus victim and deeply sympathizes with their families and loved ones. The UKMP added that it was deeply sorry for what happened to the country.
Boris Johnson also added that there will be time for a full investigation to allow the country to understand what it needs to do better in the face of such issues in the future. He even defended governments that had proposed a 1% increase for NHS workers. He said the government values the incredible contribution of nurses over the past year so much and more that they want them, exceptionally from the public service, to be considered for a pay rise at a time of real difficulty. in public finances, which he thinks people understand.
Citizens demand an investigation into the pandemic
The UK has the highest number of coronavirus deaths in Europe, which stands at more than 125,900 in total. A year after the coronavirus epidemic rocked communities and medical infrastructure around the world, the British also continue to demand a “public inquiry” into the UK’s handling of the Covid-19 situation, as soon as the March lockdown -April 2020 until today.
Several figures representing medicine, education, civil service, research and other fraternities have now stressed that Boris Johnson’s government must launch the investigation. The President of Britain’s Royal College of Physicians, Professor Andrew Goddard, said the investigation if launched would only make people aware of the preparedness the country needs to deal with such pandemics in the future. The survey he detailed is to “Look at how prepared we were and the decisions we made in terms of very practical things, such as stocks of PPE, the size of the NHS workforce and the number of intensive care beds we have. [as well as] the biggest impact of Covid-19 in the UK due to the state of public health. [sic].
