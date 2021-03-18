Politics
Wastage of vaccines by AP, Telangana annoys Narendra Modi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrested Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as well as Uttar Pradesh for inconvenience in the planning and governance of vaccine administration, resulting in a waste of more than 6.5% of vaccines. Modi said that although the rate of vaccination has increased, “the waste of vaccine doses” must be taken seriously. “Vaccine waste was found more in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh,” he said.
The prime minister called on chief ministers to immediately correct the drawbacks of planning and governance at the local level to reduce vaccine wastage. “Let there be no laxity in the implementation of SOPs,” he warned.
The prime minister, who was addressing chief ministers in a video conference on Wednesday, also expressed concern about the high rate of test positivity in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.
AP is also among the new states at risk as the number of Covid-19 cases is steadily increasing. The Prime Minister noted the need to provide micro-containment zones. Insisting on the need to take “ testing, monitoring and treatment ” seriously, as the country had been doing for the past year, he said it was very important to follow up on the contacts of every infected person in the most on short notice and maintain the RT-PCR test rate. above 70 percent.
He insisted on putting more emphasis on rapid antigenic testing. He urged chief ministers to increase testing and pay special attention to the “referral system” and “ambulance network” in small towns. He called for an increase in the number of vaccination centers and asked to remain vigilant on the expiration date of the vaccine. “Dawai bhi aur kadai bhi” insisted the Prime Minister.
