PM wants crackdown on accumulators and land mafia to continue – Newspaper





LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered the Punjab government to “ continue its crackdown on accumulators, profiteers and the land mafia in addition to addressing issues of rising prices, unemployment and policing in the region. province.

During his brief visit to the city on Wednesday, the prime minister held meetings with the chief minister and a delegation of lawyers from the Punjab, Islamabad, Multan and Lahore Bar Councils, led by the Advocate General Ahmad Awais at the Secretariat of Chief Ministers. To the media, the chief minister’s special assistant, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, said the chief minister informed the prime minister of the Punjab government’s plan to control the prices of everyday items. The CM said the government had secured the supply of 20 kilogram sacks of flour at the fixed rate of Rs 860 each by offering a subsidy of Rs 60 billion. It would also offer a subsidy of Rs 7 billion in the bazaars of Ramazan during the holy month.

Dr Awan said the CM also promised that the government would grant an additional 110 rupees for each 10 kg bag of flour and ensure that the sugar is available at 60 rupees per kg. She said the Punjab government would establish 313 Ramazan bazaars in the 36 districts, which would later be converted into Sahulat bazaars.

She said Buzdar told the prime minister that he would personally visit all districts and announce packages to ensure development, progress and prosperity.

Buzdar approves the Sahulat Bazaar Authority

She said the prime minister ordered the IGP to continue the effective crackdown on the land mafia and recover Pakistani properties abroad from illegal occupiers.

Khan also called on the finance ministers of the federal government and the Punjab to ensure the improvement of the intercity road network and the launch of new projects. He praised the government of Punjab for its efforts to contain the coronavirus and conduct a smooth vaccination campaign. He also ordered that all issues related to Lahore Waste Management Company be resolved and the town’s original clean appearance restored, Dr Awan said.

In a meeting with the delegation of lawyers, the prime minister said that lawyer colonies would be established in every division of Punjab and that health cards would be issued to all lawyers in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. . He said lawyers will also be given a quota in the government’s low-cost housing program.

Federal Minister of Education Shafqat Mahmood, Advisor to Prime Minister Shehzad Akbar, Senator Ali Zafar, Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik and IGP Inam Ghani were present at the meeting. Dissolution of the Punjab Model Bazaar Management Company.

The chief minister will be the chief boss while the Minister of Industry will assume the presidency of the authority. Mr Buzdar said that Kissan platforms would be established in Sahulat bazaars to help farmers sell their products directly.

Posted in Dawn on March 18, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos