Turkey and Iran: enemies in the Middle East

Turkish and Iranian interests coincide in the fields of energy and trade, especially due to Turkey’s dependence on Iranian oil and gas and Iranian imports of Turkish products. The two countries also align themselves in their common antipathy towards the Saudi regime and in their opposition to Kurdish separatism, which threatens the territorial integrity of Turkey and Iran.

Turkey’s purchase of Iranian oil and Iranian imports of Turkish products have been curtailed since 2018 by sanctions reimposed on Iran by President Donald Trump, especially after April 2019, when the United States rolled back the waiver granted to Turkey and seven other major importers of Iranian oil. In 2019, the share of crude oil and petroleum products in Turkey’s imports from Iran fell by 63%, and Iran’s traditional trade surplus fell by 79%. At the same time, the maximum pressure exerted by Washington on Tehran reduced Iran’s ability to buy Turkish goods.

However, both countries took the dip in their progress in hopes that things would improve with the end of the Trump presidency. Brighter prospects of the Americas returning to the nuclear deal with Iran (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, from which Trump withdrew the United States in 2018) and the phasing out of sanctions against Iran after the President Joe Biden’s election is expected to increase. in Turkish-Iranian economic interactions once again. Although they may not reach the level they reached before 2018, Iran is likely to remain one of Turkey’s main energy suppliers, and Turkish products will continue to take up a significant portion of the economy. Iranian market due to geographic proximity and low transportation costs. .

While the future of Turkey Iranian relations look more promising in the economic sphere, the same does not hold true for the strategic arena. It is true that Tehran and Ankara are both engaged in competing with Riyadh for influence in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia views Iran as its deadly enemy since the 1979 Islamic revolution. More recently, Turkey has also begun to challenge Saudi Arabia’s quest for preeminence in the Arab world with its neo-Ottomanist policies that project Turkey as the natural leader of the Sunni countries. . This became very clear during the Saudi-led boycott of Qatar Ankara supported Doha by airlifting supplies and troops to neutralize the threat it faced from Riyadh and its allies.

However, beneath the surface of these converging strategic interests lie a number of issues that are now emerging. First, at the end of the day, Turkey continues to be a member of NATO and therefore an ally of the United States, Iran’s main enemy. Although it has recently taken a provocative stance towards the United States on several issues, including the purchase of air defense systems from Russia and aggressive action in Syria despite American reservations, Tehran cannot be sure that, if the pressure arises, Turkey will abandon its alliance with the United States for the sake of Iran. In reality, Ankaras Decision cutting Iranian oil imports under threat of US sanctions sends exactly the opposite message.

Again, in recent years Turkey’s policy in Syria, where it opposes Bashar al-Assad’s regime, runs counter to Iranian preferences as the regime’s main supporter. In recent months, Turkey has also made overtures of reconciliation with Israel and Saudi Arabia that should worry Iran. But most important of all is Turkey policies towards the Caucasus and Central Asia, which are based on the premise of pan-Turkism which is very attractive to the Turkish populations of these regions. Russia and Iran were shaken by this as they each consider the regions, which had been part of the Russian and / or Persian Empire, to be part of their spheres of influence.

The contradictions in the Turkish and Iranian approaches to the Caucasus were manifested with great force during the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia of September November 2020. Turkey supported Azerbaijan to the end, providing it with arms which were a crucial factor in the Azeri victory in the war. Iran was not only ambivalent about the war, but also viewed with apprehension Turkey’s increase in popularity in Turkish countries due to its support for Baku. Azerbaijan’s victory, which gave it more control over Armenian-controlled territory, positioned it, and more importantly, its ally Turkey, as an east-west alternative for energy trading and other goods with Europe that would bypass existing north-south routes dominated by Russia or Iran. Such an outcome will greatly diminish the importance of Muscows and Tehran to the Central Asian states and greatly add to the importance of Ankaras.

Tehran is particularly concerned that Turkey is exploiting its ethnic identity, which it shares with many states in Central Asia and the Caucasus, to expand its influence. Recital by President Recep Tayyip Erdogans, as he attended a military parade in Baku to celebrate Azerbaijan’s victory over Armenia, of an Azerbaijani nationalist poem calling for the reunification of two Iranian-born Azerbaijani provinces with the ‘Azerbaijan annoyed the Iranian regime unending. This act was seen not only as a source of unrest between Baku and Tehran, but also as a source of separatist sentiments among Azeris in Iran, who make up about a third of the Iranian population and are mostly well integrated into the fabric. Iranian social. In fact, Ayatollah Khamenei, the Iranian Supreme Leader, is himself Azeri.

The elements of cooperation and potential conflict are therefore closely linked in the Turkish-Iranian relationship. The leaders of the two countries must carefully manage the complex balance between the two to avoid any major escalation of tensions. Any shift in the balance between these two main poles of power in the Middle East could contribute greatly to instability in an already volatile region.