CM announces the creation of a media colony for journalists





PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday announced the establishment of a media colony for journalists in the model city of Peshawar, a one-time special grant of Rs 20 million for the Peshawar Press Club (PPC) and an increase of 100% seed capital of Endowment Fund for the Welfare of Journalists.

He made the announcements while addressing the PPC newly elected swearing-in ceremony here, an official document said.

Besides the president of the Provincial Assembly, Mushtaq Ghani, CM special assistant on information, Kamran Bangash, the information secretary Arshad Khan, the newly elected president of the PPC, Mr. Riaz and the general secretary, Imran Bukhari , and a number of journalists attended the ceremony.

The chief minister said that the KP government was fully aware of the problems faced by the journalist community, adding that all possible measures would be taken to resolve these problems.

He ordered the relevant officials to take the necessary steps to amend the relevant law to improve the annual subsidy for PPC and prepare a PC-1 for the establishment of a digital studio in this country.

Mahmood Khan called the media the fourth pillar of the state and urged the journalist community to play their effective role in projecting the government’s public welfare initiatives.

He said that the merger of ex-Fata into Khyber Pakhtun-khwa, the completion of Bus Rapid Transit, phase I of the Swat highway and the extension of Sehat Card Plus to the entire population of the province and of other mega development projects were among the main achievements of the province. government.

The chief minister said that the Rashakai Special Economic Zone is ready for the inauguration and that Prime Minister Imran Khan will hopefully carry out the revolution of this mega-project himself very soon.

He said the KP government was working on other development megaprojects including the Dera Ismail Khan Expressway, Dir Highway and the Khyber Pass Economic Corridor, adding that these megaprojects upon completion would help promote trade. mass and economic activities by integrating different parts of the province. .

Speaking about various economic zone projects in the province, the chief minister said that the expansion project of Dera Ismail Khan Economic Zone, Jalozai Economic Zone and Nowshera Economic Zone had already been inaugurated then. that progress on five other economic zones in different regions of the province was underway.

On the occasion, the chief minister announced the nomination of the late journalist Fakharuddin Syed for the civilian award who died from coronavirus last year. He also announced Rs 200,000 as medical aid for two sick journalists from Peshawar.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos