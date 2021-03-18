The PPP to fight the fascist government in parliament, in the streets: Raja Pervaiz





ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said the PPP believes in democracy and has defeated every despotic government with its democratic actions.

The PPP will fight this fascist government in parliament and on the streets, he said at a press conference at the PPP media office in Islamabad with PPP chief media coordinator Nazir Dhoki on Wednesday.

He said it was the PPP that convinced all PDM political parties to participate in the by-elections and that the PDM won in all four provinces. In the senatorial elections, we defeated the selected government in the National Assembly and won a Senate seat in Islamabad, he said.

He said the PDM would also win the post of Senate Speaker, but the biased party chairman illegally rejected seven votes from PDM candidate Yusuf Raza Gillani. We will challenge this in court, he said. All the decisions made by the PDM on the advice of the PPP turned out to be correct and ripe, he said.

He said resignations are not the first or second option, but the last option to send this government to race. The PPP will exhaust all available parliamentary options, he said, adding that it is very unfortunate that the selected government has attacked a constitutional institution, the Election Commission of Pakistan. He said the PPP condemned the baseless accusations against the PCE by Imran Khan and his ministers. All democratic forces support the PCE, he said.

The former prime minister said there was no fault of the PCE if Imran Khan lost all by-elections and senatorial elections. He said the name of the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate would be announced after the deliberations. The PPP wants to bring a motion of censure to the Punjab. The PTI government showed no performance and all promises made to people only proved lies, he said.

He said people are against this chosen government because it has given nothing but rising prices, poverty and unemployment. The chosen government destroyed the country’s economy, he said and added: We had all the preparations ready for the long march, but when the resignations were framed by the long march, the PPP asked for time to consult his CEC. He said the PDM was formed through the efforts of the PPP and its leaders. We will inform the PDM of the CEC’s decision, he said.

