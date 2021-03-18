STEPHEN GLOVER: Don’t dare let that jab backlash delay freedom for just one day

Now is the time for us to put Boris Johnson back on the psychiatrist’s couch and try to get to the bottom of the enormous change that has taken place in him.

Specifically, why has a man who not long ago was a rider to the point of becoming irresponsible become the most adamant and hesitant of prime ministers, at least when it comes to Covid?

It can hardly be denied that he was until recently the opposite of doctrinaire. There is an online video of him boasting on March 3 last year of shaking hands with patients, some of whom had coronavirus, during a hospital visit. He spoke with a childish smile.

We know some of the factors that made him go from someone with similarities to Shakespeare’s roar Sir Toby Belch to someone more like the Puritan and unofficial Malvolio.

A year ago, Boris was slow to appreciate the severity of the pandemic and was widely criticized.

He took us into the first lockdown a week or so too late, and once again put him at the expert bar. According to some, it dragged on as the second wave developed last September.

Boris Johnson during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons yesterday as he is under pressure to lift the lockdown faster

Hospitality facilities can open their doors for indoor service on May 17, although there are calls for this date to be postponed.

Police on the streets of Soho, London, in July last year, when restrictions were relaxed in the summer

Triumph

Either way, his upbeat and enthusiastic nature, eager to preserve jobs and livelihoods, and revive the economy, triumphed for a time with scientists pressing their advice.

This time it’s different. Although infection rates and the daily death toll are dropping much faster than it seemed possible a month ago, Boris Johnson appears determined to stick to his guns.

“Data not dates” is his often-repeated watchword, but in reality it means the opposite “dates not data”. He clings to his schedule.

And so I find myself weighing the possible benefits of living in a regime led by the Premier of Wales, Corbynista Mark Drakeford.

There it is already possible to have a haircut and play outdoor sports, although the current lockdown began three weeks before England’s.

It is true, however, that Mr Drakeford has been slow to send the children back to school because he takes his instructions from the teachers’ unions.

I even took an envious half-glance north of the border at Nicola Sturgeon’s one-party state, where golf is now allowed and barbers are sharpening their scissors before reopening on April 5.

But in Boris’ realm, outdoor sport is not allowed for an additional 11 days, and those hoping to get their locks down will have to wait until April 12.

It’s a rum business when the once carefree Boris Johnson seems more cautious than the sinister Welsh Prime Minister Mark Drakeford (right) and the dark Nicola Sturgeon (left), both of whom have a habit of putting together new restrictions whenever possible.

The so-called non-essential stores will open on this date, a week after some of them open in the Nicola patch.

It’s a rum business when the once carefree Boris Johnson seems more cautious than the sinister Mr Drakeford and the sad Mrs Sturgeon, both of whom have a habit of putting new restrictions in place whenever possible. This is the measure of its transformation.

My suggestion is not that every step of the schedule for England be relaxed instantly. It makes sense to assess the effect of reopening schools at the start of the month on the infection rate before revisiting the dates.

But the plunging figures are an astonishing reality. The last official daily infection rate released yesterday was 5,758 and the daily death toll was 141. The comparative daily figures for four weeks earlier were 10,624 new cases and 800 deaths.

The truth is, the vaccination rollout (which former adviser Dominic Cummings rightly attributed yesterday to success to No.10 rather than the “ smoldering ruin ” of Matt Hancock’s health department) has is cutting rates much faster than anyone could have predicted.

In February, when the release schedule from isolation was devised, no one could have a clue how effective the vaccination program was. The facts have changed and the views of the Prime Minister and scientists should change with them.

This week alone, more than four million vaccines are expected to be given in the UK, almost half of all vaccines that have been received so far in Germany or Italy.

It is true, after the disturbing revelation last night, that there will be a “ significant reduction in the weekly supply ” of vaccines in April, which will delay the blow for those under 50. But it is likely that everyone over 50 will have been offered a vaccination by the end of the month.

The rollout of immunization has brought rates down much faster than anyone could have predicted. Pictured: a vaccination center in Leeds

Obstinately

According to the Bureau of National Statistics last year, only two in 100 people who die from Covid are under the age of 50, and some of them will have underlying health issues. The brief postponement of vaccines for those under 50 gives the prime minister no excuse to stubbornly stick to his dates.

Admittedly, one hit does not provide complete protection. Nevertheless, we will soon be able to say that the vast majority of people most exposed to Covid enjoy significant protection provided, of course, that they have been vaccinated.

Faced with this rapidly improving situation lie the grim facts of the continued foreclosure. The costs of leave alone are estimated at 132 million per day, or about 4 billion per month. There is untold pain for hotel businesses forced to remain closed.

Countless articles in the press have highlighted the plight of cancer patients denied treatment due to Covid lockdowns in hospitals. Many people with severe symptoms cannot see a doctor.

And all of us, of course, are suffering to some extent from the effects of foreclosure, although I consider myself among the lucky ones. Whether we have simple “ cabin fever ” or more serious mental health issues, this purgatory shouldn’t last a day longer than necessary.

There is another consideration. Many of us observe busier roads and crowded underground trains in London. It looks like some people are deciding it’s time for the lockdown to be over. When responsible people flout the law, it usually makes sense to reconsider the law.

Why doesn’t Boris, who is virtually unchallenged in Cabinet, see that it makes no sense to stick to his schedule, which was set under such different circumstances? As it is, we cannot walk into a pub, cafe or restaurant in England for another two months. It sounds absurd.

We know why the Prime Minister is so careful. He’s had his fingers burnt more than once and is terrified of scientists in general, and assertive Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty in particular.

Of course, Boris is almost certainly thinking of extending the lockdown, and thus avoid any risk of trouble by lifting it too early. Let’s just say that the political calculation is part of his considerations.

Excessive

But couldn’t history blame him as much for excessive caution as for previous negligence? It will take an investigation, although its enemies are wrong to ask for one before the pandemic is over. How ironic if he reproached the Prime Minister for being too lax and too rigid!

Boris is like a general who won a battle without really realizing it. His victory was the vaccination program. And yet his mind is clouded by the memory of past defeats.

Let me stress again that last night’s revelations about the postponement of beatings for the under-50s provide no justification for the Prime Minister to drag his feet.

The argument is not that all restrictions should be removed immediately. Data, not dates, is all we’re looking for and proof that Boris Johnson, so reeling from the experiences of the past year, still has an open mind.