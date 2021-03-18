Politics
Bureaucratic reforms are difficult but not impossible
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently took a hit at the babus of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in Parliament, apparently in a spontaneous expression of frustration at the slow decision-making process in the bureaucracy. While Modis’ remarks may have been made with the intention of shaping the national discourse in favor of the government’s privatization campaign, they contain a kernel of truth about the economic cost that a bloated, rules-based bureaucracy imposes. in the country.
Our bureaucracy is a polarizing figure in public discourse. For some, it is a multi-headed hydra with a boundless appetite for the public resources it voraciously and wastefully consumes. For these critics, it is a rent-seeking entity dominated by underhanded mandarins who employ it for the efficiency of extraction and not for productive service. On the other end of the spectrum, some believe that this is India’s titanium framework and that most bureaucrats are smart and knowledgeable professionals, steeped in the true ethics of public service. To be sure, none of these characterizations are entirely accurate. Like any other organization, our bureaucracy is heterogeneous, with a mix of individuals with varying levels of motivation, competence and personal integrity.
However, the Indian bureaucracy falls far short of the Weberian ideal of a hierarchical but public body, guided by neutral, rational and technically sound rules-based policies devoted to the administration of services to the people. It suffers from corruption and nepotism. Political patronage often governs the actions of bureaucrats more than the public service. And almost every interaction with an official comes with a request for fetch. This imposes a significant cost on the economy.
In a seminal paper titled Bureaucracy and Growth: a Cross-National Analysis of the Effects of Weberian State Structures on Economic Growth, Peter Evans and James Rauch find that among 35 developing countries, those with more competent bureaucracies enjoy higher levels. economic growth and prosperity. . This analysis is complemented by several case studies, such as the World Bank’s East Asian Miracle, which attributes the rise of Japan, Korea and other Asian tigers to a motivated and capable bureaucracy. On the other hand, ours has always been called a growth retarder.
To be fair, the importance of a well-functioning bureaucracy has been well understood. Several administrative reform initiatives have been taken since independence and the committees set up for this purpose have submitted lengthy reports on how to make the bureaucracy more responsive to public needs, the latest being the second administrative reform committee.
One of the main shortcomings of their recommendations is that they have largely focused on the EEA, the highest rung of the bureaucratic pyramid. By focusing on an elite of administrators, these reports ignored the social ramifications of millions of daily interactions between the public and other government employees. In addition, most have focused on minor changes to staffing rules, such as the lateral entry of experienced professionals, which are likely to have only a limited impact on the overall bureaucratic edifice. Another shortcoming is the overuse of oversight mechanisms to fight corruption. Besides the fact that most of these measures have been ineffective, additional control also leads to procedural excess which results in greater friction and inefficiency within the bureaucracy. That’s not to say that fighting corruption shouldn’t be a goal; rather, it should be done without increasing procedural density.
Since historically the recommendations of these commissions have rarely been implemented, the challenge of reforming the bureaucracy continues to grow.
A radical approach is New Public Management (NPM), as implemented by the UK, Australia and many other wealthy countries in the 1980s. It envisions a transformative reduction in bureaucracy, greater privatization, deconcentration and decentralization of decision-making; and the introduction of private competition in areas of public service hitherto monopolized by the government. The aim is not so much to reform the bureaucracy as to make it unnecessary. If NPM is effective, it is unlikely to be politically feasible in India.
However, that does not mean that the Indian economy is doomed to carry the bureaucratic millstone around its neck for eternity. At the heart of bureaucratic underperformance is the issue of incentives. Harnessing one’s power can break bureaucratic torpor and stimulate administrative enterprise. In an article published in The American Economic Review, David Li describes the role of Xiahai (leaping into the ocean) in influencing local bureaucrats to push for economic transformation of their regions in China. The word refers to bureaucrats leaving government to join private or public companies. Li argues that Xiahai is changing the ex ante incentives of local bureaucrats before they leave government service, as superior local economic performance improves their own career options. There are also other aspects that reformers in India could study to learn from.
In short, getting the most out of a bureaucracy does not necessarily require rigorous oversight or drastic downsizing. The power of incentives can be a much more effective tool, as studies have shown. The next part of this article will detail a strategy to harness powerful incentives for bureaucratic reform in India.
Diva Jain is a director at Arrjavv and a probabilist who researches and writes on behavioral finance and economics. His Twitter handle is @ DivaJain2
