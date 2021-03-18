NJ teacher blamed for Trump yearbook censorship secures $ 325,000 settlement





A former New Jersey teacher who alleged her bosses conspired to blame her for publishing a Donald Trump t-shirt out of the school yearbook will receive a settlement of $ 325,000 from the district.

Susan Parsons, who has since retired from the Wall Township School District, sued the school system in 2019, claiming she was a scapegoat and received death threats due to the controversy that made headlines. national newspapers in the summer of 2017.

Parsons, then a school yearbook advisor, insisted that a secretary who was an agent of the principal ordered him to modify the Trump Make America Great Again t-shirt. Although Parsons voted for Trump in 2016, she dutifully led the student to believe he was wearing a plain navy blue t-shirt, she said.

The Wall Board of Education approved the settlement agreement on Tuesday evening, and the district has made no admission of wrongdoing or liability, according to a copy of the agreement obtained through an open case request . Payment will be made by the district insurance company in accordance with the agreement.

Christopher J. Eibeler, attorney for Parsons, declined to comment.

Parsons told NJ Advance Media in 2019 that the fallout from the media coverage made her feel like a bane and turned her into a nervous recluse, too afraid to leave her home in the township. She was inundated with hateful and vocal messages, according to her lawsuit.

My life hasn’t been the same, she said at the time, and I don’t think it ever will.

Susan Parsons, a former Wall Township High School yearbook counselor, claims she was forced to censor a Donald Trump campaign t-shirt in the yearbook and was a scapegoat when the story broke. made national headlines.

District Superintendent Tracy Handerhan, hired in 2020, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The settlement agreement punctuates a controversy that has infuriated many parents in Wall Township, where Trump won nearly 63% of the vote in 2016 and 58.5% in 2020.

Parsons will receive approximately $ 204,000, and the remainder of the settlement will cover legal fees, according to the agreement.

She had previously received a settlement of $ 25,000 following a lawsuit challenging a district media policy which she said prohibited her from telling her side of the story without obtaining permission from the district. The school system made no admission or wrongdoing in this regulation, which was approved in 2019.

Parsons said the district routinely forced her to edit photos in the phone book to edit anything that might be controversial. His lawsuit says he was specifically told to edit a TRUMP Make America Great Again jersey of junior students in the 2017 edition, the year Trump took office.

This must go, according to the lawsuit, Parsons was told by a school secretary who reviewed the pages on behalf of the principal.

Cindy McChesney, the secretary said Parsons ordered the censorship, has since retired.

Former Walls Superintendent Cheryl Dyer defended the handling of the censorship controversy in 2019.

I am confident that when all the facts are revealed, all actions of this office and the Board of Education will be deemed highly appropriate, she then wrote in a statement to NJ Advance Media.

Grant Berardo, the student pictured in the yearbook, said in 2017 he wears the T-shirt because it was a historic statement. His father named all of his children after the Presidents of the United States, and he thought it was pretty cool that Trump was running around the time the photo was taken.

If there was a problem, someone could have told my mom, Grant said. They had a day of recovery. But nobody said anything.

Parsons, a veteran teacher, says she regularly complained about being forced to edit photos, saying the yearbook should reflect reality.

What hurts the most about the experience is that her character has been damaged, Parsons told NJ Advance Media in 2019.

Even if this information comes out, not everyone will be telling the truth, Parsons said. Most people don’t care. They’ll just remember this woman, this crazy woman, who did she think she was?

