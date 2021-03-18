Jon Huntsman warns US has very little influence over China

SALT LAKE CITY Veteran diplomat and former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman Jr. likely knows China as well as anyone in the domestic political arena at the moment, and warned on Wednesday that the United States had little power to curb the growing economic power of the superpowers.

The United States has very little leverage in dealing with China these days, Huntsman said. At least in a way that won’t come back to hurt us or hurt us even more. For this reason, American policymakers are finding it increasingly difficult to try to manage tools that can be used to test China’s might.

His comments came during an online panel hosted by the World Trade Center Utah on Wednesday and focused on Chinese policies and issues of concern to US businesses. The first hour of the two-part event featured Huntsman with former Deputy National Security Advisor (and Utah resident) Matthew Pottinger in a discussion moderated by WTC Utah President and CEO Miles Hansen, with Boyd Matheson, Editor-in-Chief of Deseret News.

Huntsman, who served as U.S. ambassador to China from 2009 to 2011, as well as former ambassadors to Singapore and Russia, said China has taken a leap forward since its first visit to the country in as a staff member of President Ronald Reagan some 40 years ago. Since then, he noted that Chinese per capita income has increased by a factor of 25x, average life expectancy has improved by 10 years, capitalism has flourished, and only 1% of Chinese markets are open. to foreign direct investment at that time, that segment grew to 60%.

Huntsman advises companies considering or already obligated to engage economically with China to do so with caution and vigilance.

First of all, be realistic and understand the risk and make sure you have a regional hedging strategy that not only allows you to understand the state of play between the US and China, but the rest of the world and China, Huntsman said. And, by committing yourself economically, be prepared for any eventuality.

Because I’m not sure anyone can write the final chapter on how this relationship will play out for the rest of the 21st century. Unexpected things are going to happen, both from Beijing and Washington.

Pottinger said China’s newly released five-year economic plan aims to reduce the country’s dependence on the goods and materials it needs to import while ensuring that the country remains a vital part of the economy. supply chain for the rest of the industrialized world.

The reason why China wants this strategy of making the world dependent on China and a non-dependent China on the world is to have coercive leverage, in the form of economic leverage … to pursue political goals. around the world, Pottinger said.

Huntsman said one of the most effective ways to push back China’s efforts to expand its political influence through economic domination is through American companies themselves and their role as de facto emissaries on behalf of American values.

Our businesses in the United States are an extension of our national and individual values, and that’s a good thing, Huntsman said. Obviously, China is going to be concerned about companies that propagate American values ​​or are seen as a front for overt American values, but this is not something we should avoid.

It’s what made the United States great, what made our economy successful, and what made us the envy of the world. And this is what China disdains the most about the United States

But Huntsman also pointed to an area where China consistently outperforms the United States and which helps spur the country’s economic growth and expansion.

China is very strong on strategies and we’re not in the US, which is one of our big issues, Huntsman said. They stick to their strategies and learn from the world what works and what doesn’t.

Huntsman said he was able to experience a China that foreigners find it harder to see, a China that exists beyond the veil of political rhetoric. He noted that the country’s population of nearly 1.4 billion consists of around 50 minority groups and represents a nuanced, vibrant culture and, as he described it, a beautiful tapestry. And, he said, this is a group of people who do not pay universal loyalty to President Xi Jinping’s government.

What you find are real pockets of dissent, Huntsman said. The further you move away, the more Beijing becomes irrelevant.

Both Huntsman and Pottinger have expressed their belief that there is scope for cooperation between the United States and China that could open doors to the advancement of relations between the two major economic giants of the world, and that the environmental issues, the fight against COVID-19 and potential future pandemics. and efforts to stem nuclear proliferation are all areas in which collaborative energy can be developed.

But Huntsman said the lawsuits shouldn’t come at the expense of American principles.

We have core values ​​as a nation and they extend to our foreign policy, our economic engagement, our humanitarian policies … and we should never give up on our traditional values, Huntsman said. The Chinese are waiting for us to do this and it would be a show of weakness and moreover (if that happens) we would cease to become a guiding light in the world that many seek.

Hansen said that over the past five years, it has become increasingly clear that instead of moderating, China is becoming more accusatory as it pursues policies contrary to American values ​​and interests, ushering in an era increased competition between the United States and China, especially on trade. and investment issues. According to Hansen, the size of the Chinese market means that many American companies will continue to find many incentives to source or sell in China, but they must adopt a risk mitigation strategy and a clear vision of the costs and benefits. .

Given the tectonic shifts taking place in US-China relations and the vast implications these dynamics have on trade and investment, it’s critical that Utah businesses get the best advice on how to run their business. interests in China, said Hansen. We are fortunate to have some of China’s smartest experts and leaders right here in Utah, including Ambassador Huntsman and Matt Pottinger.

World Trade Center Utah’s virtual event series The China Paradox continues with two more panels in the coming weeks. You can find more details about these events and how to become a participant at wtcutah.com.