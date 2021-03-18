Fair polls are impossible without reforms: QWP – Journal





PESHAWAR: The Qaumi Watan Party has said that all state institutions should work within their constitutional framework to ensure free, fair and impartial elections in the country.

Addressing a meeting of his party’s provincial executive committee here on Wednesday, QWP chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao said free and fair elections could not take place without the introduction of electoral reforms.

QWP bureau members from across the province attended the meeting, which also discussed party organizational issues and the prevailing political and economic situation in the country.

Mr Sherpao said the poor performance of Pakistani government Tehreek-i-Insaf showed that the leaders had been selected. The rulers would have brought relief to the people if they had been elected, he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan used to hold previous governments responsible for the disorder that prevailed, but his logic was beyond apprehension since the PTI had ruled the country for nearly three years.

Mr Sherpao said Imran Khan suggested the name of the sitting chief electoral commissioner. It is ironic that the government is now asking him and other members of the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) to step down, he said.

He added that the government was concerned that the ECP would rule on the foreign funding case against PTI.

He said the prices of electricity, gas and petroleum products would be further increased as the government followed the dictates of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said the government had broken all promises and frequently turned back.

Where are the 10 million jobs and the five million homes, he asked and added that the leaders were unable to meet their commitments despite a delay of about three years.

Mr. Sherpao said the Pakistani Democratic Movement will remain intact until it achieves its goals and will continue to work together to restore true democracy in the country.

He said government ministers and spokespersons were spreading rumors to create a wedge among PDM leaders, but they could not be successful.

Posted in Dawn on March 18, 2021

