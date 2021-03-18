Democrats are not using the Congressional Review Act to repeal Trump regulations.





Democrats now have the opportunity to quickly erase much of the damage the Donald Trump administration has inflicted on workers, consumers, immigrants, the environment, and nearly every vulnerable group in the country. But this opportunity will not last forever; in fact, the window closes quickly and will close at the beginning of April. Still, Democrats have shown virtually no interest in seizing the moment. In short, they refuse to use one of the most powerful tools they have received after taking over Congress.

This tool, the Congressional Review Act (or CRA), is a powerful but obscure law passed in 1996. It allows a new Congress to reverse the regulatory agenda of previous presidents. Each administration issues new rules on a wide variety of issues, the Ministry of Labor sets standards for overtime, the Environmental Protection Agency restricts toxic chemicals, and more. By favoring big business and industry, Trumps regulations have systematically allowed more pollution, labor abuse, consumer fraud and housing discrimination. The CRA is allowing lawmakers to speed up repeals of Trump regulations that were finalized in the last few months of the administration. It requires a simple majority vote in Congress plus the signature of the presidents. And, above all, it is not subject to systematic obstruction of the Senate.

Under the CRA, Congress can repeal every Trump policy finalized after August 21, 2020. The latest administration rushed a slew of last-minute rules that come into this window, including regulations that put governments at risk. endangered cash, let factories spit out toxic emissions, allow banks to rip off customers with sky-high interest rates, keep asylum seekers out of the country, undermine lawsuits for discrimination in the employment and allow LGBTQ discrimination in government grants. If Congress does not repeal these policies through the CRA, the Biden administration will have to devote years, precious time and resources to erasing them from the books; Federal agencies will have to undergo the onerous process of formal regulation, which is likely to be challenged in court.

The clock is turning. If Democrats don’t bring in a resolution to overturn a settlement by April 4, they will lose the opportunity to kill him through the CRA. If the Senate does not approve this resolution from May 10 to 21, it will lose the power to repeal the regulations under the law. (The statute uses a complex formula to determine the repeal window which depends on the number of days in Congress.)

In 2017, Republicans used the CRA 16 times to repeal Obama administration regulations. Prior to that, it had only been used once, in 2001. Many progressives speculated that Democrats would use the same strategy in 2021 to effectively clear the regulations that Trump’s appointees finalized upon exiting. . But so far, Democrats have not introduced any resolution from the ARC.

Why? On March 15, Politico reported that Democrats say they are afraid of unintended consequences. They point to a provision in the law that prohibits federal agencies from implementing regulations that are essentially the same as a previous rule repealed by the CRA. Some Democrats fear this clause will prevent the Biden administration from issuing a rule that covers the same topic as Trump’s policy repealed by the CRA, even if Biden wants to tighten regulations where Trump has weakened them. Senator Tim Kaine lamented that the statute is such a brutal instrument that those who use it can set a bar in their own way. Likewise, Senator Brian Schatz told Politico that CRA repeals could prevent the executive branch from making good policies in the future.

At this point, no one expects Democrats to use the CRA as aggressively as Republicans did in 2017.

As David Dayen explained in American Prospect, this concern is misplaced. The Congressional Research Service noted in a recent report that the CRA explicitly prohibits judicial review. This means that the courts cannot prevent an agency from issuing a new rule that is essentially the same as an old rule repealed by the CRA. The Trump administration confirmed this reading of the law when it reissued two rules that Congress repealed through the CRA in 2017. A rule had allowed states to test certain people receiving unemployment benefits; Congress repealed the policy because it didn’t think it went far enough. The Trumps Department of Labor then reissued the rule, allowing states to test even more people. The administration claimed that, thanks to its changes, the new rule was not much the same as the old one. No one disputed this conclusion.

There are a few other possible reasons Democrats are reluctant to use ARC. Perhaps moderates like Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin are reluctant to deploy the law, seeing it as an unacceptable shortcut around filibuster. Still, the two voted in favor of four CRA resolutions in 2017 that repealed the Obama administration’s regulations.

Alternatively, Democrats may think Joe Biden has enough other tools at his disposal to roll back Trump’s Eleventh Hour Regulations. In its rush to finalize these policies by January 20, the Trump administration took shortcuts at every turn, and many rules were not really finalized by the time Trump left office. The progressive think tank Public Citizen has uncovered dozens of these unfinished rules, many of which target LGBTQ people, endangered species, asylum seekers, consumers and family farms. During his first few hours in the White House, Biden issued a regulatory freeze that kept those rules on ice indefinitely; as they have never been officially entered in the books, they will be much easier for the administration to repeal.

But Trump’s other policies won’t be so easy to reverse. The bidens freeze does not cover independent or semi-independent agencies that are still under Republican control. The Equal Employment Opportunities Commission, for example, is still dominated by a majority of 32 GOPs. Its Republican commissioners recently issued a rule on the dissent of the two Democratic commissioners, which will give employers much more power to avoid lawsuits for workplace discrimination by forcing premature settlements, by cheating victims of their day in court. . Unless Biden fires a GOP commissioner, the EEOC will remain in Republicans’ hands until July 2022. If Congress does not repeal this rule through the CRA, it will likely remain in effect until July 2022. in 2023, if not later.

At this point, no one expects Democrats to use the CRA as aggressively as Republicans did in 2017; there is simply not enough time. But the party still has a few weeks to abolish a handful of Trump’s policies that will inflict immense damage, and it’s baffling how few lawmakers seem to care. Many Democrats have complained that the filibuster has hampered their platform and now they have a brief opportunity to slash Trumps’ legacy with a simple majority, and they are blowing it up. If they let time pass, they will essentially concede that the CRA is just one more legislative maneuver that only Republicans are allowed to exploit.

