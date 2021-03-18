Imran raises Kashmir issue again – the New Indian Express





By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the first step in improving bilateral relations was to tackle the Kashmir problem, recalling that this was the only issue that was preventing the improvement of bilateral relations.

“We are going to make efforts but India must take the first step because after August 5, until they have taken the first step, we cannot move forward. Our problem is Kashmir. We can resolve it through dialogue and establish a relationship as neighbors, ”Khan said during the first security dialogue in Islamabad.

This is the first time Imran has spoken of relations with India after the two countries reiterated to strictly follow the 2003 ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Imran said India’s decision to deprive Jammu and Kashmir of special status and divide it into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019 was a severe blow to ties and was followed by ‘a complete breakdown of the relationship.

“We still hope that they will grant the Kashmiris the rights granted to them by the UN Security Council to decide their own lives. It will be as beneficial for India as it is for Pakistan, ”he added.

India said last month that it wanted normal neighborly relations with Pakistan in an environment free from terror, hostility and violence.

India said it was up to Pakistan to create an environment free from terror and hostility.

India also told Pakistan that “talks and terror” cannot go hand in hand and called on Islamabad to take demonstrable action against the terrorist groups responsible for launching various attacks on India.

Khan discussed Pakistan’s vision of comprehensive national security, based on the pillars of traditional and non-traditional security, including his vision of economic prosperity and human well-being.

Khan put the issue of peace in the region at length, including peace between Pakistan and India, saying that “the unresolved issue of Kashmir is the biggest obstacle between the two countries.

“If India gives the Kashmiris their right under the UN (resolutions), it will be of great benefit to Pakistan as well as India,” he said and added, “India can accede to Central Asia after peace “.

Khan said having a direct route to the Central Asian region would benefit India economically.

Central Asia is rich in oil and gas.

Central Asia, in the modern context, typically includes five resource-rich countries: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Pakistan tried unsuccessfully to gain international support against India for the withdrawal of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and its division into two Union territories in August 2019.

India has declared categorically to the international community that the removal of Article 370 from the Constitution is within its internal competence.

The Ministry of External Affairs also stressed that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India.

India and Pakistan announced on February 25 that they had agreed to strictly observe all ceasefire agreements along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and others. sectors.

Ties between India and Pakistan collapsed after a terrorist attack on Pathankot Air Base in 2016 by terrorist groups based in the neighboring country.

Subsequent attacks, including one against the Indian army camp in Uri, further deteriorated relations.

The relationship deteriorated further after Indian warplanes shelled a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in the heart of Pakistan on February 26, 2019 in response to the Pulwama terrorist attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Relations deteriorated after India announced the withdrawal of special powers from Jammu and Kashmir and the split of the state into two Union Territories.

Speaking about the non-traditional threats to Pakistan, Khan said climate change, food security and a weak economy were among the greatest challenges in the quest to realize the comprehensive concept of security.

He recognized that improving the national economy was the biggest challenge, but his government was trying to reduce the trade deficit and control inflation so that the financial situation of ordinary people could improve.

“We cannot become a safe nation when a small rich minority is surrounded by the sea of ​​poor, national security is ensured when a nation rises to protect itself,” he said during the dialogue organized by the National Security Division; and think tanks comprising the National Security Committee Advisory Council.

Khan also praised China, an all-weather ally, for its “successful” management of poverty and for lifting more than 700 million people out of poverty over the past three decades.

“This is their great achievement whether you like China or not,” he said.

Khan said 25% of the Pakistani population suffered from extreme poverty and 25% more was just a little better.

He said the government had already started the Ehsaas program to give money to the poor and another program of targeted grants to the poor was being launched.

Khan also spoke about peace in Afghanistan and reiterated his support for the ongoing peace process saying Pakistan would be the biggest beneficiary of a stable Afghanistan.

The Islamabad Security Dialogue is designed as a flagship annual security forum based on the model of the major security and international policy dialogues.

The National Security Division, together with the leading think tanks that are part of its advisory board, has taken this initiative to provide a platform for critical thinking and strong intellectual discourse on some of the most pressing challenges and opportunities. urgent issues facing Pakistan and Pakistan. wider region, according to an official statement.

This two-day event virtually welcomes international thinkers and scholars, members of the Federal Cabinet, the diplomatic corps, former government officials, academics, think tanks and members of civil society.

(With PTI inputs)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos