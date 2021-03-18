If Boris Johnson is to tackle ‘casual everyday sexism’ he should start with himself





The Prime Minister told Parliament he wants to tackle the occasional everyday sexism and apathy – so why wouldn’t he condemn his own? The kidnapping and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard has sparked a national conversation about the sexism, harassment and violence British women face at the hands of men. The government has said it will take these issues seriously and has promised to launch a series of actions and investigations into the issue of abuse of women. In Parliament today, Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeared steadfast in his resolve to protect women and girls from sexism and abuse. We need to address the fundamental issue of the occasional everyday sexism and apathy that fails to address women’s concerns – this is the underlying problem, he said. However, it appears the Prime Minister is unable to deny his own murky past of sexism and misogyny. At the Prime Ministers’ Lobby briefing today, his spokespersons were repeatedly asked whether Johnson regretted some sexist comments he had made in the past. No condemnation of the comments was made – which is worrying, given the background of the premiers. In a Telegraph column in 1997, he once suggested that women voted for Labor because of the inconstancy of their gender. In another Telegraph column in 1998, he wrote that emotional women are often talkative blondes or break down with emotion. In 2005, he said men should vote conservative because it would make your wife have bigger breasts. During the 2012 Olympics, he said watching half-naked women play beach volleyball who glistened like wet otters was gorgeous. In 2013, he interrupted Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak – to suggest that Malaysian women go to college because they have to find men to marry. In 2018, he said it was absolutely ridiculous for Muslim women to choose to move around looking like letterboxes. And in 2019, a memo leaked in which Johnson called his predecessor, David Cameron, a female swot. “ Johnson has even described Hilary Clinton as a sadistic nurse in a mental hospital and compared her to Lady Macbeth, slapping her heels, yelling at subordinates and frisking ashtrays at her misguided husband. The comments are alarming. The Prime Minister claims he is a feminist – but the opportunity to disavow these old comments has not been taken. Instead, they were allowed to stay aloft, without any challenge – making fun of the fight for gender equality. How can this country solve the underlying problem of misogyny that Johnson is talking about if he turns a blind eye to his own? If the Prime Minister and his government are serious about tackling discrimination and bigotry against women, they have to start at number 10.







