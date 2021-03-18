Donald Trump Jr. calls John Kerry ‘liberal hypocrite’ over maskless in-flight photo





Donald Trump Jr. dubbed US climate envoy John Kerry a “liberal hypocrite” after a photo surfaced showing the Democrat not wearing a face mask on a commercial flight.

A photo showing Kerry with a mask hanging over her ear on an American Airlines flight from Boston to Washington, DC was published Wednesday by the conservative The Tennessee Star newspaper. The photo quickly sparked contempt among conservatives online, including the son of former President Donald Trump.

“SPOTTED: Liberal hypocrite and administration official Biden @JohnKerry flouting @ JoeBiden’s federal mask mandate,” Trump Jr. tweeted. “NOTE: His mask is off and he neither eats nor drinks. fined for breaking the law and banning flying on @AmericanAir like ordinary citizens would be? #LiberalPrivilege “

A mask mandate from President Joe Biden’s administration went into effect for planes last month, after most airlines, including American Airlines, had already made masks mandatory due to safety concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry is pictured during a campaign event for President Joe Biden in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, December 6, 2019. Win McNamee / Getty

Although the photo suggests the 2004 Democratic presidential candidate was flouting the rules, Kerry insisted he only briefly dropped the mask and accused those involved in the online backlash of “malarkey “on St. Patrick’s Day.

“It feels like there’s a St. Patrick’s Day ‘malarkey’ on Twitter,” Kerry tweeted. “Let’s be clear: If I dropped my mask over one ear during a flight, it was momentary. I wear my mask because it saves lives and stops the spread. This is what science tells us to do.

Looks like there’s a St. Patrick’s Day malarkey on Twitter. Let’s be clear: If I dropped my mask over one ear during a flight, it was momentary. I wear my mask because it saves lives and stops the spread. This is what science tells us to do.

– Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry (@ClimateEnvoy) March 17, 2021

The passenger who took the photo disputed Kerry’s account, telling Fox News the mask was off for “five minutes” and wondering if “being on a plane without a mask for five minutes is excusable.”

American Airlines told Newsweek that the crew did not observe Kerry, who served as secretary of state under former President Barack Obama’s administration, without a mask, nor altered the question by any of the other passengers on the flight. .

“Masks are required on our planes,” American Airlines spokeswoman Stacy Day said in a statement. “Our team is working diligently to ensure that customers wear masks correctly when traveling with us, and that flight attendants pass through the cabin several times during the flight to ensure compliance.”

“The crew did not observe Secretary Kerry without a mask and were not alerted by other customers to a non-compliance issue,” Day added. “We are continuing to investigate the matter and are reaching out to Secretary Kerry to stress that all clients are expected to wear masks for the duration of their trip.”

In addition to Trump, a host of other high profile Tories also grabbed the photo, alleging Kerry was allowed to play under a different set of rules than Tories apply. Richard Grenell, a former Trump administration official, suggested Kerry was “so used to flying privately that he comfortably ignored” the rules, while Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) Said “the only surprise is that John Kerry was flying. commercial. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos