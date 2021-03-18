Six things to know about China’s carbon plan

Jasper Liu and Wang Su are analysts at Caixin Insight, the research arm of Caixin Group.

Carbon neutrality has been the buzzword in China in recent months.

Last September, Chinese President Xi Jinping told the United Nations General Assembly that China will reach peak carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060.

To keep this promise, the Chinese authorities have started to act. A Monday meeting of the Central Financial and Economic Affairs Committee chaired by Xi reiterated the need to reduce carbon emissions of greenhouse gases.

At the two-session annual policy meeting earlier this month, the National Peoples Congress approved a key policy document comprising: climate policies for the next decade and beyond, underscoring the urgency and importance of carbon plans on the Chinese government’s agenda. Given the scale and structure of China’s economy, achieving carbon neutrality will not be easy.

Here are some key facts about China’s carbon reduction plans.

What are the short term goals?

If 2030 and 2060 are the mid- to long-term deadlines, then the short-term energy and climate goals are included in the 14th Five-Year Plan as part of New Advances in Ecological Civilization, one of six overarching objectives of economic and social development.

The new five-year plan calls for a 13.5% reduction in energy consumption per unit of GDP, also known as energy intensity during the period 202125, and an 18% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP, also referred to as the CO2 emissions intensity. Carbon dioxide is the main type of greenhouse gas responsible for global warming and accelerating climate change.

The plan also calls for an extension of the forest cover rate to 24.1% against 23% currently.

If China is to ensure that it peaks in emissions by 2030 during the 15th Five-Year Plan, a lot of work needs to be done in the current plan, such as reducing total carbon emissions and paving the way for exceed them. The reductions in carbon emissions over the period 202125 will determine the peak level and further flatten the curve from peak to neutrality. In short, efforts will be essential to the success of meeting climate commitments.

What is the key to goals?

A gradual replacement from fossil fuels to non-fossil fuels is the key to meeting ambitious carbon emission reduction targets, according to Dr Chai Qimin, director of strategic planning at the National Center for Climate Change Strategy and international cooperation.

The 14th five-year plan proposes to increase the non-fossil share of total energy consumption to around 20% by 2025, against 15.8% in 2020. However, this is neither indicative nor administratively binding. .

Chai also said that of the increase in carbon emissions during the 13th Five-Year Plan, 80% came from the consumption of oil and natural gas. To move from a fossil-fueled structure to a non-fossil one, China must control total energy consumption and develop non-fossil energy to meet the additional demands of 202125.

What challenges do the goals pose?

It will be like walking a tightrope to balance emission reductions with ever increasing demand for energy. As urbanization continues and the middle class grows in China, growth in consumption-related emissions will remain strong, especially energy use by automobiles and homes. Climate commitments must be made in such a way as to avoid affecting the quality of life of populations.

Carbon is seen as a constraining factor in infrastructure investments, particularly in the energy sector, in the 14th five-year plan. Policymakers need to be careful when approving new thermal, coal, chemical and petrochemical power plants. An early and massive withdrawal from high carbon infrastructure would lead to the risk of stranded assets.

The deadline is tight and the changes in the energy structure must be done without hesitation. According to research sponsored by the Energy Foundation, the building and industrial sectors must reach peak emissions by 2025 and the transport sector by 203035. For the electricity sector, carbon emissions are expected to peak and decline rapidly as soon as possible before 2025 to support other sectors while preserving energy use.

Although the percentage of coal in China’s energy consumption increased from 72.4% in 2005 to 57.7% in 2019, the share remains high. China’s installed capacity of coal-fired power is the largest in the world, and what’s worse is that more coal-fired power plants are still under construction. A worrying sign is that there has been a rebound in coal consumption since 2017. Regulators should remain vigilant against the rebound in coal and local government investments in high carbon assets.

During the transition, supportive measures should be provided for affected groups. Efforts should be made taking into account job security, such as building the social safety net. The creation of the Just Transition Fund by the European Union is a practice that deserves to be learned.

Why should China meet the targets?

The goal of achieving peak emissions and carbon neutrality is China’s nationally determined contribution under the Global Paris Agreement to Combat Climate Change as well as its commitments to the global community. .

China’s domestic environmental and climatic problems are also a cause. Many cities experience smog and sandstorms, including the capital Beijing, which makes it politically important to tackle climate and environmental issues as well.

The importance of the goal is not limited to climate and the environment. Chinese leaders are determined to capitalize on the goal of enhancing the country’s future competitiveness by boosting scientific and technological innovation.

Achieving peak carbon and carbon neutrality is a broad and profound systemic change, both economically and socially, Xi said on Monday.

Why did China choose to set the target in 2020?

The past year has been difficult for China, but its leaders have nevertheless chosen to make commitments to the world. To a large extent, this is because China has developed quite well in the field of renewables in terms of installed capacity, power generation and even number of patents. China also has a strong presence in new energy vehicles and green building technologies. Green finance is growing rapidly, and in a short time China has become the world’s largest issuer of green bonds.

What are the drivers?

The central government is responsible for designing policies at the highest level. Other than the 14th five-year plan, more detailed targets such as total carbon emissions have yet to be released.

At the ministerial level, the Ministry of Ecology and the Environment will formulate plans on peaking CO2 emissions by 2030 and on energy savings and emission reductions. The National Development and Reform Council and the National Energy Administration will formulate plans for energy, renewables, coal and electricity. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will develop plans for energy intensive industrial sectors such as iron and steel, cement, aluminum and chemicals.

For other support plans, the Ministry of Ecology and the Environment is also targeting the launch of a national carbon emissions program. trading system by June, while the People’s Bank of China is developing a set of policies to support green development finance. Local governments will also implement implementing measures.

As the most important entity in technological and business innovation, companies are also taking action. SOEs in particular will speed up their actions for the sake of political compliance, and many have proposed their own roadmaps to achieving peak emissions and carbon neutrality. Many companies see the goals as an opportunity rather than a constraint and actively develop low carbon and carbon capture technologies.

