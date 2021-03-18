Members of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina continue their visit to Turkey

Members of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, efik Daferovi and eljko Komi, met in Istanbul with representatives of the Turkish Foreign Cooperation Commission (DEIK).

The meeting was organized by the Turkish-Bosnian Business Council and brought together many businessmen.

“Today we held a meeting in Istanbul with some prominent businessmen. The subject was the increase in the number of productive investments from Turkey to Bosnia and Herzegovina. We talked about improving the business environment for Turkish investors. In this regard, we heard a number of important lessons that we could apply to other institutions in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and we invited Turkish businessmen to invest in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The door will be wide open to them, ”Daferovi said after the meeting.

A press release from Daferovi’s cabinet indicates that during yesterday’s visit to Ankara, a memorandum was signed between the Agency for the Promotion of Foreign Investments in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Investment Office of the Turkish Presidency.

“Today’s meeting is a further impetus to strengthen economic cooperation. Bosnia and Herzegovina enjoys exceptional friendly relations with Turkey and our aim is to intensify them alongside political cooperation in the field of business. We want to take full advantage of the space opened up by the Free Trade Agreement, which gives us the most favorable status of all countries. Our goal is to increase trade to one billion dollars per year, ”Daferovi concluded.

On the first day of their visit to Turkey on Wednesday, the Tripartite Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has pledged to donate 30,000 Covid-19 vaccines to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The President of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Milorad Dodik, said it was a fruitful meeting and proof of the traditionally good relations between the two countries.

He stressed that the pandemic had interrupted contacts and prevented them from being more intense, however, believing that the time had come to continue, as cooperation will be accelerated by the three agreements signed today.

Bosnia and Herzegovina has high expectations regarding support for the construction of the Sarajevo-Belgrade highway, and anyone who had doubts about this project can now be assured that it will be implemented, we must all do efforts to achieve this, Dodik stressed.

He added that without the will of President Erdogan, the implementation of this project could have been interrupted, saying he was convinced that his initiative and his support had been decisive in this file.

Dodik added that Turkey and Bosnia and Herzegovina had no outstanding issues and thanked Turkey for the 30,000 vaccines which, despite its own battle with the pandemic, donated to Bosnia and Herzegovina in a gesture of solidarity, after the latter has not provided vaccines to its population through global collective purchasing. systems.

In addition to these problems, it turned out that we have friends and that Turkey, along with Serbia and Slovenia, is the biggest donor of vaccines for Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Erdogans’ concern for everything and everyone is the best example of how we should behave in Bosnia and Herzegovina, trying to build a tolerant society, said Dodik.

He announced that a trilateral meeting had been agreed between Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Turkey, while believing that Russia should also join, as this would help to further stabilize relations. /ibna