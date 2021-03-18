Jokowi to participate in Covid-19 vaccination festival in Makassar

MAKASSAR, KOMPAS.com – The Covid-19 vaccination festival organized by the city government Makassar, South Sulawesi, will be assisted by President Joko Widodo.

The festival which took place at the Dalton Hotel on Jalan Perintis Kemerdekaan on Thursday (3/19/2021) is an innovation to slow the pace of the Covid-19 movement.

Makassar Mayor Moh Ramdhan “Danny” Pomanto said this festival is one of Makassar Recover’s announcements.

“Now we are focusing on Makassar Recover and today at the Dalton Hotel there is a Makassar vaccination festival being held, which the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, is expected to attend. We hope that this festival can strengthen the immunity of the people against the attack of the covid-19 virus, ”said Danny when contacted on Thursday.

Danny revealed, the recipient vaccine which today focuses on educators. Two containers were prepared and filled by health workers.

“It is true that there are currently two stands as a model. From now on, such containers will be placed in all urban villages of Makassar. The function of these two kiosks, one as a small clinic to know the state of one person, then the next kiosk for check-in, ”Danny added.

According to surveillance at the Dalton Hotel in Makassar, currently the number of vaccinated has started to be reached, but still with disciplined health protocols.