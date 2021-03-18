Politics
The direct and indirect losses of disasters must be taken into account: PM Modi
Disasters cause direct and indirect losses and both should be considered holistically, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while calling on governments to invest in resilient infrastructure.
When a bridge is lost, a telecommunications tower falls, electrical systems fail, or when a school is damaged, the loss is not just direct damage. We should look at losses holistically. Indirect losses due to disruption to small businesses and disruption to children’s education could be several times higher, Modi said at the inaugural session of the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure co-hosted on Wednesday by the ‘India and the United Kingdom.
We need the right accounting perspective for a holistic assessment of the situation. If we make our infrastructure resilient, we will reduce direct and indirect losses and protect the livelihoods of millions of people.
Modi said the third edition of the conference comes at an unprecedented time when the world is experiencing a once-in-a-hundred-year disaster. The Covid-19 pandemic has taught us that in an interdependent and interconnected world, no country – rich or poor, east or west, north or south – is immune to the effects of global disasters, he said, quoting an Indian scholar. A verse from Nagarjunas on the interdependence of all beings.
While 2021 may be a year of recovery from the pandemic, Modi urged people to remember the lessons learned and understand that the climate crisis does not yet have a vaccine.
It will take sustained and concerted efforts to mitigate climate change. We also need to adapt to the changes that are already being seen and affecting communities around the world. Countries that invest heavily in infrastructure, like India, need to ensure that it is an investment in resilience. and not in risk, he said. But as the events of the past few weeks have shown, this is not just a developing country problem. Last month, winter storm Uri destroyed about a third of power generation capacity in Texas, United States. Almost three million people were left without electricity. Such events can happen.
Modi launched the Coalition of Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (ICDRI) in 2019 at the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York. The coalition has 22 members.
Modi said the effects of a disaster in one part of the world can quickly spread across the world. Cooperation is essential to ensure the resilience of the global system. The infrastructure is developed for the long term. If we make it resilient, we will avoid disasters not only for ourselves but for many generations to come, Modi said. He stressed the need to harness the full potential of geospatial technologies, space capabilities, data science, artificial intelligence, materials science, and combine it with local knowledge to pursue resilience.
Modi spoke about climate change and said the concerns of the most vulnerable nations and communities must be brought forward. In this regard, small island developing nations that are already suffering the effects of worsening disasters should have easy access to all the technology, knowledge and assistance they deem necessary, said. He said the CDRI needs to take stock of the performance of some of the key infrastructure sectors, especially health infrastructure and digital infrastructure that played a central role during the pandemic.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for the need to be ready for any challenges ahead … we must not only do everything in our power to aim for global zero and ambitious net emissions reduction targets for 2030, but we also need to adapt to its adverse effects and build resilience to disasters. Our roads, our bridges, our power lines, our schools, our hospitals, all the infrastructure we rely on to keep our economies moving and our communities safe must be prepared.
