Chief Nursing Officer asks Boris Johnson to remember staff who saved his life and raised 1% salary offer

The Director of the Royal College of Nursing will today make a direct personal appeal to the Prime Minister asking him to remember the work of the nurses he hired after his hospital stay and reconsider the salary offer of 1% of government. Dame Donna Kinnair will remind Boris Johnson of his description of his life-saving care and the nurses who cared for him last spring and will say: Putting an extra 3.50 per week on the table does not cover the cost one day of parking. At a conference of hundreds of nurses and frontline activists, Dame Donna will say nurses working in the pandemic have shattered old stereotypes and that the next salary award must recognize the realities of the role. The newsletter i latest news and analysis The government has angered unions representing NHS workers by recommending a 1% pay rise after a memorable year for the service due to the coronavirus crisis. The MRC, which calls for a 12.5% ​​increase, and Unite have warned against industrial action, while opposition politicians intensify their criticism ahead of the local elections in May. Dame Donna will say the government knows it misjudged the timing and will criticize suggestions for unique Covid bounties for NHS staff in England. The President of the MRC, Professor Dame Anne Marie Rafferty, said I This month, such a bonus would be most welcome but would not compensate for years of underinvestment. Ministers appear timid and are tinkering around despite tens of thousands of vacant nursing positions, she will say, adding: I am appealing directly to Boris Johnson today to think back 12 months. When you told the world that you owe your life to the care of nurses. When you recognized that the people who took care of you were putting themselves in danger. You have opened your eyes to the difference nursing in the 21st century is making. Read more NHS and social services staff in Wales will receive a bonus of 735 for Covid’s truly remarkable efforts You told the country that it was two nurses who stood guard for 48 hours and provided life-saving procedures. How would you feel if you saw them now? They’ve stood by your side, now by their side. She will describe the suggested 1 percent pay raise as lousy and ongoing: there is money available, just look at some of the other decisions. Lots of defense money and tax breaks that benefit companies like Amazon. If ministers stick to such a low salary, it will be because they chose not to, the decision is in their hands. Reports suggest the government is considering trying to defuse this line by giving people a small Covid bonus. It’s very simple, we don’t want a one-size-fits-all sweetener. Nursing needs a significant increase this year that we can build on next year as well. There are tens of thousands of vacancies and yet the ministers are shy and tinker.

