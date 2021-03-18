Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a public rally in Purulia, Bengal today linked to polls
The BJP made a profound inroads into the tribal-dominated districts of the Jangalmahal region in 2019, winning all five seats in the Lok Sabha election.
By correspondent HT | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATE MARCH 18, 2021 09:01 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally in Purulia on Thursday to bolster the Bharatiya Janata Partys (BJP) campaign ahead of crucial Assembly polls in West Bengal.
Glad to have the opportunity to be among my sisters and brothers in West Bengal tomorrow March 18th. I would address a gathering at Purulia. All over West Bengal there is a desire for change. The BJP’s good governance program is rocking the public, the prime minister tweeted on Wednesday, in English and Bengali.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee organized two successive rallies in the district on Monday. Banerjee had attacked the BJP, saying she was a street fighter and that no one should dare to suffocate her.
Read also | Income for all families with the student credit card: Mamatas 10 promises for Bengal
Modi will address the rally around 11 a.m. before flying to Assam, a senior BJP leader said.
Eight-phase assembly elections in the state are scheduled to begin on March 27, and Purulia will go to the polls on the same day. Purulia, a tribal-dominated district, is located in the western part of the state in the Jangalmahal region.
The BJP made deep inroads in the tribal-dominated districts of the Jangalmahal region in 2019, winning all five seats in Lok Sabha’s election. The states that run the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are trying to win back the seats.
The Chief Minister and his nephew Abhishek Banerjee are currently visiting the districts of Jangalmahal.
I challenge the BJP leaders who come to Bengal almost every day to speak Bengali for only 120 seconds (two minutes) without looking at the teleprompter or any newspaper. I will be speaking in Hindi for an hour, said Abhishek Banerjee during a road show in Bankura on Wednesday.
State leaders of the BJP, however, defied the challenge by saying that it makes no sense and that the TMC is simply trying to distract the people knowing that defeat is imminent in the next polls.
