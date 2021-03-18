President Jokowi inaugurates Toraja airport





Increasing the accessibility and connectivity of transport is important to support tourism in Tana Toraja. Therefore, the government has built Toraja Airport in recent years to encourage connectivity and local tourism. During a working visit to South Sulawesi Province on Thursday, March 18, 2021, President Joko Widodo inaugurated Toraja Airport, also known as Buntu Kunik Airport, in Tana Toraja Regency. “Almost every six months, I always ask the Minister of Transport when Tana Toraja airport will be completed. Finally, today we can inaugurate and it is operational. We must be grateful, thank God, ”the President said in his address. The construction of this airport required a budget of around 800 billion rupees and has its own challenges and uniqueness. During construction, three hills were cut to build an airport runway. The airport has a runway length of up to 2000 × 30 meters which is intended for the landing of ATR 72-600 aircraft. The airport is also equipped with a 1,152 square meter terminal that can accommodate up to 45,000 passengers per year. The presence of the airport is expected to facilitate movement of the surrounding community from one location to another. The mobility of goods will also increase. “Usually, if people from here go overland to Makassar, it takes nine hours. I was try by (airplane) ATR 50 minutes, ”said the President. With this increased connectivity, the president believes that Toraja’s tourism sector will also grow rapidly. In Tana Toraja, there are many tourist destinations to which access will be more open thanks to more adequate transport infrastructure. “It could be that later, those who come from Bali directly here, maybe from Jakarta directly here, maybe from Bandung directly to Tana Toraja to see ‘The Land Above the Clouds’, see Kete Kesu, see Pango- Pango, “he said. Simultaneously with the inauguration of Toraja Airport, President Joko Widodo also practically inaugurated Pantar Airport, located in Pantar District, Alor Regency, East Nusa Tenggara Province. Parties related to the inauguration of Pantar airport participated in the virtual inauguration ceremony of Toraja airport. The construction of an airport with a 900 × 30 meter runway and equipped with an air terminal with a capacity of up to 36,000 passengers per year is a manifestation of the government’s presence to help develop underdeveloped areas, remote, outermost and border areas so that they can open up isolated local areas and encourage economic activity. “This airport has been built since 2014 and we have finished operating it. It is also an airport which is very important so that if the weather by sea is less friendly, you can use this airport, ”said the president. The Head of State hopes that the construction of the two airports can have an impact on increasing regional economic growth, creating jobs and relaunching new poles of economic growth in the surrounding area. At the inauguration ceremony of the two airports, Minister of State Pratikno, Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi, Plt. Governor of South Sulawesi Andi Sudirman Sulaiman and Regent of Tana Toraja Theofilus Allorerung. Meanwhile, East Nusa Tenggara Governor Viktor Laiskodat and Deputy Governor Josef Nae Soi also attended virtually.

