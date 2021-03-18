Saudi tycoon assured KE’s debt problems will be resolved





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan assured Saudi business tycoon Abdulaziz Hamad Aljomaih – chief investment officer – Aljomaih Holdings – one of Saudi Arabia’s largest business groups – to speed up resolution of K-Electric’s debt problems with other entities to facilitate a smooth transaction with the Chinese power generation company – Shanghai Electric.

Aljomaih is one of KE’s biggest investors who bought KESC (Karachi Electric Supply Coropration) in 2005.

During his visit, the high-level visitor touched on three issues which included the acquisition of KE shares by a Chinese company, the claims over price differentials and the gas sale agreement and the agreement of purchase of electricity with Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) respectively. These problems also hampered the acquisition of KE by the Chinese firm.

In his meetings with Pakistani leaders, Aljomaih said that a strategic investor with expertise in utilities would leverage his strengths to bring new breakthroughs, to the benefit of consumers and the economy as a whole.

He said, “K-Electric has been transformed into a utility that attracts investors like Shanghai Electric, one of the major players in the global energy sector that has transformed the city of Shanghai from 3,000 MW to 30,000 MW. It would not have been possible 10 or 15 years ago. However, this is possible today when KE has been transformed into a high-end integrated Pakistan utility company. The transaction that has been going on since 2016, when completed, will open the doors to billions of dollars in investments in Karachi’s energy infrastructure. “

KE and SSGC have been in dispute over payment issues that interrupted the process of acquiring KE shares by Shanghai Electric.

Sources told the Express Tribune that Aljomaih, who was also a major shareholder in KE, informed the prime minister that the delay in payment of price differential claims by NTDC also led to the halt of investments. in KE.

He further noted that KE would have invested the entire amount that was blocked in NTDC due to differential claims if the utility had made the payment on time.

He observed that KE had also not been able for a long time to pay dividends to shareholders due to its poor financial health followed by price differential claims stuck in NTDC.

K-Electric’s investment plans of over Rs220 billion are dependent on the resolution of critical issues, including the contentious mark-up charged by various government entities such as SSGC and NTDC to be received from KE and the payment of tariff differential claims and other amounts.

KE’s net claims with various federal and provincial entities amount to around Rs 80 billion on a principal basis and their failure to collect for more than a decade has pushed the electric utility back into losses after eight years of profitability.

Availability of electricity in summer

An official said that during Aljomaih’s visit to Islamabad and Karachi, Prime Minister Imran also asked him about the availability of electricity in Karachi during the summer season.

The Prime Minister was informed that this year the electricity situation in the summer will be better as the first unit of KE’s BQPS-III plant will start production before the start of the peak season in Karachi.

It has also been informed that KE’s new power plant will consume unused RLNG capacity available from the government.

The Prime Minister tasked Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, who was also present at the meeting, to secure government support to resolve any outstanding issues that could create an obstacle to the availability of additional energy. for Karachi.

Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) and KE signed an agreement for gas supply. The SSGC is reluctant to sign a deal due to payment issues and is concerned that NAB is already investigating several former executives at the gas company.

However, during the meeting, the government assured its support for a swift resolution of all outstanding KE issues, including GSA and PPA. These agreements are essential to ensure the availability of additional electricity in the Karachi grid during the summers of this year.

This long-standing issue is the main obstacle to finalizing a Gas Supply Agreement (GSA) with SSGC and heightens uncertainty around Karachi’s power supply.

